Agereh Technologies Inc.: Agereh Technologies Announces Board Appointment and Engages Think Ink and Guerilla Capital for Marketing Services

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESS Newswire / December 2, 2025 / Agereh Technologies Inc. ("Agereh" or the "Company") (TSXV:AUTO)(OTCQB:CRBAF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Rosemin (Rosy) Amlani as a member of the Board of Directors, effective immediately. The Company also announces that it has entered into marketing agreements with Think Ink Marketing Data & Email Services to provide corporate awareness and digital marketing services as well as Guerilla Capital, providing the Company with investor outreach, community building and capital markets consulting and advisory services.

Rosy Amlani

Rosy brings more than 20 years of experience in government commercialization, economic development, and private-sector accounting, with a proven track record of supporting innovation-driven organizations across Alberta and Western Canada.

During her tenure in a management role with the Government of Canada, Rosy was responsible for analyzing business cases for innovation funding, overseeing targeted support through Western Economic Diversification, and developing commercialization organizations and initiatives. She supported more than $200 million in Alberta-focused economic diversification investments, directly contributing to growth across multiple strategic sectors.

In 2005, Rosy played an active role in the creation of ACAMP, where she was instrumental in strengthening relationships with industry and government. Her efforts helped secure critical grant funding and development resources for ACAMP and its clients, supporting commercialization and revenue growth for Alberta technology companies.

Rosy is a Certified Management Accountant (CMA) and has dedicated her career to building impactful partnerships across the innovation community. Her deep experience and network will be invaluable as the Company advances its strategic objectives.

Marketing and Advertising Agreements

Think Ink Marketing Data and Email Services Inc. ("Think Ink"), of Santa Ana, California has been engaged by the Company. Think Ink will leverage its expertise in native and display advertising, video content distribution, social media coverage, and targeted email marketing to enhance the Company's digital presence and expand market awareness. The Company has budgeted up to USD $150,000 (the "Compensation") for the 6 month agreement. The Compensation is payable in monthly installments of a minimum of USD $15,000 per month following the date of signing the agreement. Either party may terminate the agreement with thirty (30) days' written notice. Compensation to Think Ink does not include any securities of the Company, and Think Ink does not hold any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company. Think Ink is at arm's length to the Company and has no relationship with the Company outside of this engagement.

2855322 Ontario Inc., operating as Guerilla Capital ("Guerilla"), of Dundas, Ontario, has been engaged by the Company. Guerilla will provide the Company with investor outreach, community building and capital markets consulting and advisory services. The Company has budgeted up to CAD $90,000 (the "Compensation") for the 6 month agreement. The Compensation is payable in equal monthly installments of CAD $15,000 per month following the date of signing the agreement. The Company may terminate the agreement with two (2) weeks days' written notice. Compensation to Guerilla does not include any securities of the Company, and Guerilla does not hold any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company. Guerilla is at arm's length to the Company and has no relationship with the Company outside of this engagement.

About Agereh Technologies Inc.

Agereh is a Canadian-based AI technology company whose platforms target advanced technology solutions for the transportation industry. The first application developed is harnessing the power of Artificial Intelligence to accurately predict the best financing scenario for consumers, all while keeping the consumer anonymous. Upcoming products will continue to deliver advanced technology solutions that address critical challenges in the transportation industry.

