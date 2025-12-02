SMX Public Limited: The Industrial AI You Never Heard About is Powered by SMX and Its $111.5 Million Deal

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / December 2, 2025 / Everyone has an opinion on artificial intelligence, but the conversation usually orbits around consumer apps, language models, and chat interfaces. The real transformation is happening far from the spotlight, inside factories, smelters, recycling plants, and industrial facilities that run machinery powerful enough to build nations. Industrial AI lives in a world where inputs can't be guessed. They have to be right. A machine can't optimize a process if it doesn't understand what it's touching. SMX (NASDAQ: SMX ) is giving industrial AI the thing it's been missing for years. It's giving materials their own identity, so AI systems can operate with truth instead of assumptions.

Industrial environments are unforgiving. Temperatures fluctuate. Batches vary. Metals, plastics, and composites don't arrive in neat data packets. They arrive as physical materials with histories nobody can see. AI systems fail when that history isn't accurate. If a machine thinks it's working with one grade of metal when it's actually another, it makes the wrong decisions. If a recycling line can't distinguish high-value polymers from low-value ones, its entire model breaks down. AI needs clarity at the material level, not generic metadata sitting on a clipboard. SMX solves that by embedding molecular-level identifiers inside materials, giving AI something it's never had. Verified inputs.

This is why alliances with technology-forward partners have such an impact. REDWAVE in Austria connected SMX's identity system directly to high-speed industrial sorting lines. Suddenly, AI didn't have to guess what materials were entering the system. It knew. The same shift is emerging in Singapore, where the A*STAR collaboration ties SMX's physical identity layer to national-scale circularity data. The AI reading those streams gets the real composition, not the reported one. When AI sees the truth about materials, everything changes. Throughput increases. Error rates fall. Predictive maintenance becomes accurate. Automation stops being theoretical and starts being profitable.

And behind this entire industrial intelligence layer sits a capital architecture built for scale. SMX recently secured a $111.5 million equity purchase agreement that gives the Company the ability to expand these AI-enabled verification systems across multiple continents on its own terms. For industrial partners that want long-term stability behind the tech stack they're integrating into production lines, that kind of financial structure matters. It signals that SMX isn't a pilot project. It's becoming part of the infrastructure that modern AI will rely on.

Why AI Needs Verified Inputs

Industrial AI isn't flexible the way consumer AI is. You can't afford hallucinations when you're managing smelter temperatures or adjusting extrusion pressures. Every industrial process depends on the physical reality of the materials running through it. If you don't know the metallurgical profile of the alloy entering a furnace, no algorithm can correct the mistake. If you don't know the polymer identity flowing through a plastic reprocessing line, machine learning becomes guesswork. AI is only as smart as the inputs it receives.

That's the missing piece SMX provides. When identity is built directly into the material itself, AI doesn't have to operate on approximations. It gets clean signals. It knows the difference between similar alloys that behave differently under heat. It knows which plastics can be reprocessed efficiently and which ones can't. It knows how to route, blend, or sort materials in real time. That's how AI becomes a force multiplier for industrial operations instead of another system that introduces risk.

The CARTIF collaboration in Spain is demonstrating how SMX's identity layer performs in industrial R&D environments where materials go through multiple thermal and mechanical transformations. Even after those changes, the embedded identifiers remained readable. That persistence is exactly what AI systems need. They can analyze processes across full lifecycles without losing context. When materials carry their own truth, AI doesn't drift. It improves. Industrial automation stops being a patchwork of systems and starts acting like a unified intelligence built on verified data.

A New Era of Intelligent Industry

The companies moving into AI-driven manufacturing are discovering a simple rule. You can't automate uncertainty. When materials don't carry identity, every process built on top of them inherits the same flaws. AI becomes a tool for smoothing edges rather than for transforming operations. Companies that embed verification at the material level flip the model on its head. They build automation on foundations that can withstand scale.

This is where the broader ecosystem begins to shift. Insurers start reducing coverage costs because AI systems built on verified inputs reduce operational risk. Regulators start trusting industrial reporting because the data isn't self-generated. Manufacturers start running smarter lines that waste less energy and recover more usable material. Suppliers start differentiating themselves based on verified precision. Every node in the industrial chain becomes sharper because the information becomes real.

As AI moves deeper into heavy industry, the advantage will belong to the companies that treat verification as infrastructure. SMX turned identity into something materials carry instead of something companies claim. That's the breakthrough industrial AI needed. It finally has a way to engage with the physical world as accurately as it engages with data. The next evolution of manufacturing won't be defined by bigger AI models. It'll be defined by AI built on verified truth. SMX delivered that missing layer.

About SMX

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intends," "may," "will," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, for example: matters relating to the Company's fight against abusive and possibly illegal trading tactics against the Company's stock; successful launch and implementation of SMX's joint projects with manufacturers and other supply chain participants of steel, rubber and other materials; changes in SMX's strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; SMX's ability to develop and launch new products and services, including its planned Plastic Cycle Token; SMX's ability to successfully and efficiently integrate future expansion plans and opportunities; SMX's ability to grow its business in a cost-effective manner; SMX's product development timeline and estimated research and development costs; the implementation, market acceptance and success of SMX's business model; developments and projections relating to SMX's competitors and industry; and SMX's approach and goals with respect to technology. These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release, and current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing views as of any subsequent date, and no obligation is undertaken to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ include: the ability to maintain the listing of the Company's shares on Nasdaq; changes in applicable laws or regulations; any lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on SMX's business; the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and identify and realize additional opportunities; the risk of downturns and the possibility of rapid change in the highly competitive industry in which SMX operates; the risk that SMX and its current and future collaborators are unable to successfully develop and commercialize SMX's products or services, or experience significant delays in doing so; the risk that the Company may never achieve or sustain profitability; the risk that the Company will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the risk that the Company experiences difficulties in managing its growth and expanding operations; the risk that third-party suppliers and manufacturers are not able to fully and timely meet their obligations; the risk that SMX is unable to secure or protect its intellectual property; the possibility that SMX may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties described in SMX's filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact: info@securitymattersltd.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/the-industrial-ai-you-never-heard-about-is-powered-by-smx-and-it-1113667