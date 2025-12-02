Saint-Gobain Canada Recognized as One of Greater Toronto's Top Employers 2026

MISSISSAUGA, ON / ACCESS Newswire / December 2, 2025 / Saint-Gobain Canada, leader in light and sustainable construction, is honoured to celebrate a major milestone as the company has been included on MediaCorp's highly-reputed Greater Toronto's Top Employers 2026 list for the first time. Saint-Gobain fosters a unique workplace culture anchored in three strong pillars of Trust, Empowerment and Collaboration (TEC). The company's values, attitudes and Principles of Conduct and Action are all derived from this TEC culture, a driving force propelling employee growth, both personal and professional.

"As a global company with a rich history spanning over 360 years worldwide and a 120-year footprint in Canada through our various brands, we built a timeless culture where our people can thrive," shares Jean-Claude Lasserre, CEO, Saint-Gobain Canada. "We strongly believe in offering our employees a meaningful purpose towards which they want to work for every day: Making the World a Better Home."

Saint-Gobain Canada nurtures a dynamic workplace where the many manufacturing and engineering opportunities not only offer competitive pay and valuable learning opportunities, but also ensures every team member feels supported, recognized and empowered to succeed.

"Our employees play a vital role in shaping a more sustainable construction industry for the benefit of all Canadians," said Steve Desgagné, Chief Human Resources Officer, Saint-Gobain Canada. "We have built a culture where people feel a true sense of belonging, are driven by meaningful purpose, and equipped with the tools to grow and create solutions that make homes and communities more resilient for generations to come."

Headquartered in Mississauga, Saint-Gobain Canada operates some of the most renowned construction brands in Canada and in the Greater Toronto Area including CertainTeed, Bailey, Kaycan, Agway and GCP. Over the past three years, the company tripled its size in the country through strategic investments of $4B, growing its coast-to-coast footprint to 80 locations, and employing nearly 4,000 collaborators.

What sets Saint-Gobain apart as a Top Employer

Saint-Gobain Canada strongly believes in the importance of supporting, enabling and empowering employees to unlock their full potential, including:

Physical Well-being

Offering a range of medical, dental and vision plan options, along with wellness perks and mental health support that is designed by and for each employee.

Emotional Well-being

Recharging with paid time off and company holidays that help balance work, family and life, plus emotional health resources to support their well-being.

Financial Well-being

Supporting the future employees envision with competitive pay, performance bonuses and retirement plans to help secure a strong tomorrow.

Social Well-being

Building meaningful connections with paid parental leave, family planning resources and volunteer opportunities. Growing skills and shaping their future with tuition support, online learning and career development programs.

There is a place for you at Saint-Gobain

Saint-Gobain has built an inclusive and future-ready community that offers more than engineering and manufacturing jobs with opportunities in marketing, sales, finance, human resources, supply chain, research and development, general management and beyond.

Don't just take our word for it, hear it from employees directly.

Interested in learning more about career opportunities at Saint-Gobain Canada, visit: saint-gobain-northamerica.ca/careers.

About Saint-Gobain

Worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction, Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and services for the construction and industrial markets. Its integrated solutions for the renovation of public and private buildings, light construction and the decarbonization of construction and industry are developed through a continuous innovation process and provide sustainability and performance. The Group, celebrating its 360th anniversary in 2025, remains more committed than ever to its purpose "MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER HOME".

€46.6 billion in sales in 2024

More than 161,000 employees, locations in 80 countries

Committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050

