London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2025) - ZENOO, a leader in no-code identity orchestration, today announced a strategic partnership with AML Incubator to deliver a joint Compliance-as-a-Service offering that combines ZENOO's end-to-end onboarding platform with AML Incubator's regulatory and operational expertise. The alliance creates a single, defensible path from customer sign-up through perpetual KYC, enabling fintechs, MSBs, and payment providers to design, launch, and maintain fully compliant onboarding programmes without the usual delays, costs, or uncertainty.

Zenoo and AML Incubator's logos side by side, displaying the new partnership.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11332/276411_503ae9a364020ba8_001full.jpg

The alliance pairs ZENOO's configurable identity orchestration and transparent, audit-ready data layer with AML Incubator's certified CAMLO/MLRO leadership, regulatory registrations, and independent audit capabilities. Together, the partners aim for faster product delivery, measurable regulatory confidence, and a unified technical + human compliance stack that scales as customers expand into new markets. Key customer benefits include:

Speed to market: Launch new financial or digital products up to 5× faster using ZENOO's no-code workflows and AML Incubator's turnkey policy frameworks.

Regulatory confidence: Operate with full AML/KYC compliance from day one, backed by audit-ready data and subject-matter compliance oversight.

Unified technology and expertise: Automated workflows, risk scoring, sanctions screening and on-demand compliance leadership in a single offering.

Scalable growth & lower cost: Modular programmes that scale with the business and reduce the total cost of compliance versus fragmented tools and expensive, in-house teams.

"Compliance shouldn't be an obstacle to innovation; it should be a business enabler," said Jonnie Davis, VP, Partnership, ZENOO. "By combining ZENOO's orchestration platform with AML Incubator's practical regulatory know-how, customers get compliance-by-design: faster launches, clearer audit trails, and the confidence to expand without adding costly headcount."

"Fintechs and regulated payments businesses need solutions that translate regulatory requirements into practical, repeatable onboarding programs," said Haik Karaian, Head of Business Development, AML Incubator. "This partnership lets teams move from fragmented processes to a connected onboarding-to-compliance pipeline, automating routine controls while keeping human accountability where it matters most."

The partners will immediately begin offering joint engagements, including discovery and rapid implementation packages, fractional compliance leadership, and independent effectiveness reviews. Early adopters will receive a complimentary compliance health check and roadmap to production.

About ZENOO

ZENOO is an end-to-end digital onboarding and lifecycle compliance platform that automates KYC/KYB, and delivers transparent, audit-ready data, all without code. ZENOO's orchestration layer connects identity vendors and compliance workflows into a single, scalable system.

About AML Incubator

AML Incubator provides hands-on AML/ATF expertise, certified compliance leadership, regulatory readiness services, and independent audits to licensed entities worldwide. The firm offers fractional CAMLO/MLRO leadership and remediation services designed to make regulated programs defensible and sustainable.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/276411

SOURCE: AML Incubator Ltd.