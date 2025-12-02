Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Replacement: Portfolio Update
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 02
REPLACEMENT: PORTFOLIO UPDATE
The following amendment has been made to the "Portfolio Update" announcement released at 13:47:00 on 2 December 2025:
The table with heading ' Company'is replaced with the following:
Company
% of total net assets
RWE
2.9%
Northland Power
2.6%
National Grid
2.6%
AltaGas
1.3%
NextEra
1.3%
Enel
1.3%
BT Group
1.3%
Enbridge
1.3%
DT Midstream
1.3%
Entergy
1.3%
WEC Energy
1.3%
Engie
1.3%
Singapore Telecommunications
1.2%
KDDI Corporation
1.2%
American Tower
1.2%
Union Pacific
1.2%
Cash/Net Current Assets
75.5%
The table with the heading ' Geographical Allocation' is replaced with the following:
Geographical Allocation
% of total net assets
United Kingdom
1.3%
Europe (ex UK)
5.4%
Global
5.2%
North America
10.1%
Asia (excluding China)
2.5%
Cash/Net Current Assets
75.5%
The item in bold in the paragraph below amended as follows:
At close of business on 30 November 2025 the total gross assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £39.7 million.
All other details remain unchanged.
The full amended text is shown below.
