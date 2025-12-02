Anzeige
02.12.2025
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Replacement: Portfolio Update

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Replacement: Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 02

REPLACEMENT: PORTFOLIO UPDATE

The following amendment has been made to the "Portfolio Update" announcement released at 13:47:00 on 2 December 2025:

The table with heading ' Company'is replaced with the following:

Company

% of total net assets

RWE

2.9%

Northland Power

2.6%

National Grid

2.6%

AltaGas

1.3%

NextEra

1.3%

Enel

1.3%

BT Group

1.3%

Enbridge

1.3%

DT Midstream

1.3%

Entergy

1.3%

WEC Energy

1.3%

Engie

1.3%

Singapore Telecommunications

1.2%

KDDI Corporation

1.2%

American Tower

1.2%

Union Pacific

1.2%

Cash/Net Current Assets

75.5%

The table with the heading ' Geographical Allocation' is replaced with the following:

Geographical Allocation

% of total net assets

United Kingdom

1.3%

Europe (ex UK)

5.4%

Global

5.2%

North America

10.1%

Asia (excluding China)

2.5%

Cash/Net Current Assets

75.5%


The item in bold in the paragraph below amended as follows:

At close of business on 30 November 2025 the total gross assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £39.7 million.

All other details remain unchanged.


The full amended text is shown below.

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 30 November 2025 its investments were as follows:

Company

% of total net assets

RWE

2.9%

Northland Power

2.6%

National Grid

2.6%

AltaGas

1.3%

NextEra

1.3%

Enel

1.3%

BT Group

1.3%

Enbridge

1.3%

DT Midstream

1.3%

Entergy

1.3%

WEC Energy

1.3%

Engie

1.3%

Singapore Telecommunications

1.2%

KDDI Corporation

1.2%

American Tower

1.2%

Union Pacific

1.2%

Cash/Net Current Assets

75.5%

At close of business on 30 November 2025 the total gross assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £39.7 million.

Geographical Allocation

% of total net assets

United Kingdom

1.3%

Europe (ex UK)

5.4%

Global

5.2%

North America

10.1%

Asia (excluding China)

2.5%

Cash/Net Current Assets

75.5%


