Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Replacement: Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 02

REPLACEMENT: PORTFOLIO UPDATE

The following amendment has been made to the "Portfolio Update" announcement released at 13:47:00 on 2 December 2025:

The table with heading ' Company'is replaced with the following:

The table with the heading ' Geographical Allocation' is replaced with the following:

The item in bold in the paragraph below amended as follows:

All other details remain unchanged.



The full amended text is shown below.

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 30 November 2025 its investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets RWE 2.9% Northland Power 2.6% National Grid 2.6% AltaGas 1.3% NextEra 1.3% Enel 1.3% BT Group 1.3% Enbridge 1.3% DT Midstream 1.3% Entergy 1.3% WEC Energy 1.3% Engie 1.3% Singapore Telecommunications 1.2% KDDI Corporation 1.2% American Tower 1.2% Union Pacific 1.2% Cash/Net Current Assets 75.5%

At close of business on 30 November 2025 the total gross assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £39.7 million.