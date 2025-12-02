LHH Launches Retained Executive Search Practice in the US

With 64% of U.S. executives planning to change roles within the next three years, LHH expands its client solutions with its new US Retained Executive Search Practice designed to help organizations secure the leaders who will shape the future of work.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / December 2, 2025 / LHH, a global leader in interconnected talent solutions and a division of the Adecco Group, announces the launch of its new Retained Executive Search Practice in the United States, marking a significant expansion of its global professional recruitment capabilities. The new practice helps organizations close critical executive leadership gaps through a highly personalized, consultative approach. Powered by LHH's data-driven insight and integrated talent solutions ecosystem, it ensures each leadership appointment strengthens performance, culture, and long-term growth.

Executive Quotes

"Leadership mobility is accelerating at a pace we haven't seen before," said Nicole Gable, LHH U.S. Country President and President of North America Recruitment Solutions. "Organizations face unprecedented pressure to build leadership teams that drive results and adapt confidently in uncertain markets. LHH's Retained Executive Search Practice is built for this reality; we use deep talent intelligence and a personalized, consultative approach to ensure each appointment is aligned with strategic goals, culture, and long-term value. Our commitment is to help clients turn leadership from a vulnerability into a true competitive advantage."

"After two decades in executive recruiting, I've seen that successful leadership appointments depend on far more than an impressive track record," said Aram Lulla, newly appointed Executive Search Leader, U.S., at LHH. "In today's environment of rapid transformation, organizations need leaders whose capabilities align precisely with business strategy, culture, and market opportunity. That requires a search process grounded in rigorous talent intelligence, nuanced market insight, and true partnership between client and advisor. What drew me to LHH is its unique approach: the combination of global scale, deep talent data, and an interconnected system that supports leaders throughout every stage of their career journey. At the C-suite level, no two transitions are alike. Our Retained Executive Search Practice is built to deliver the level of personalization, excellence, and care these moments deserve, helping organizations secure leaders who not only fit today's needs but are ready to shape tomorrow's opportunities."

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Why is LHH launching Retained Executive Search in the U.S. now?

A: Leadership mobility is accelerating. Our research shows that 64% of U.S. executives plan to make a career move within three years, and one in three new leaders struggle to find their footing in the first year. As organizations face continuous transformation, they need trusted partners who can help them attract, assess, and support senior leaders capable of driving strategic impact from day one.

Q: What differentiates LHH Retained Executive Search Practice from other firms?

A: LHH offers an interconnected talent solutions ecosystem that connects executive recruitment with leadership development, upskilling, and career transition, ensuring leaders succeed not just at placement, but throughout their career journey. Our approach combines the precision of a highly specialized search firm with the reach and resources of a global talent partner.

Q: What industries or roles does the new practice focus on?

A: The U.S. Retained Executive Search Practice serves clients across sectors, including technology, life sciences, healthcare, industrials, financial services, consumer goods and professional services, specializing in senior-level and mission-critical placements that shape organizational strategy.

Q: How does AI factor into leadership selection and development?

A: Our research shows AI and digital fluency are now the top-rated leadership capabilities. LHH leverages data-driven insights to evaluate these competencies while maintaining a human-centered approach that selects for adaptability, empathy, and communication, qualities essential for leading through transformation. On the development side, LHH also provides AI upskilling programs specific for C-level leadership through its tech upskilling brand General Assembly, customized with executive tailored coaching in these practices through EZRA, LHH's coaching business.

Recent General Assembly research shows that less than half of companies offer leadership-specific AI training leaving a critical gap in leadership readiness to deliver on AI transformation goals. Using a comprehensive approach for enterprise leaders, LHH's AI Leadership Transformation Program is designed for strategic leaders from mid-level manager to c-suite, going beyond upskilling technical knowledge, to equip leaders to create conditions for lasting change.

Supporting Data

LHH's recently released Executive Search report (Executive Talent Strategies for a New Era) shows that 64% of U.S. executives and 59% globally plan to change roles within the next three years, signaling a surge in leadership mobility.

In the same report, two-thirds of executives plan to leave their current organizations entirely, heightening the urgency for succession planning and leadership pipeline development.

One in three newly appointed leaders report a lack of confidence in their ability to perform within the first 12 months, underscoring the need for tailored onboarding and ongoing support.

The top skills sought in today's leaders include collaboration, strategic thinking, communication, and adaptability complemented by AI and digital fluency, now the most valued leadership capability.

LHH's Retained Executive Search Practice integrates human insight with advanced talent intelligence and aligns leadership placement with the company's broader suite of services, creating a seamless, end-to-end career journey for organizations and individuals.

For more information on LHH's U.S. Retained Executive Search Practice, visit:

lhh.com/en-us/organisations/recruitment-solutions/executive-search.

About LHH

LHH empowers professionals and organizations to achieve bold ambitions and secure lasting impact through unique advisory services and professional talent solutions.

LHH's full suite of offerings connects solutions that are traditionally siloed, making LHH a single talent partner for organizations. In a rapidly evolving landscape with complex challenges, we create value across the entire professional talent journey. From hiring great people, developing skills and nurturing leaders, to advancing individuals to the next stage of their careers, LHH makes talent a competitive edge.

We believe the future of work lies at the intersection of exceptional human care and innovation. Powered by science, technology, and proprietary data analytics, LHH's approach is crafted to align with business strategies and cultures, delivering powerful, sustainable, and measurable impact.

LHH has a team of over 12,000 professionals, across 60+ countries and more than 50 years of experience. As part of the Adecco Group, we bring together global excellence, local knowledge and centralized coordination for thousands of companies and millions of people worldwide.

Recruitment. Development. Career Transition.

LHH. A beautiful working world.

To learn more about LHH, visit: lhh.com.

Media Contact

PR@lhh.com

SOURCE: LHH

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/lhh-launches-retained-executive-search-practice-in-the-us-1113622