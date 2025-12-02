ToolsGroup to Debut the First Inventory-Aware Demand Shaping Solution

New platform connecting pricing, forecasting, and fulfillment will be unveiled at Gartner Supply Chain Planning Summit 2025, enabling customers to shape demand based on supply

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / December 2, 2025 / ToolsGroup, a global leader in supply chain planning and optimization software, today announced the integration of its flagship demand planning solution, SO99+, with its AI-driven pricing and analysis platform, PriceAI. This breakthrough delivers the industry's first end-to-end solution that unifies demand shaping, probabilistic planning, and supply optimization-giving companies unprecedented control over commercial and operational outcomes. ToolsGroup will debut the new platform at the Gartner Supply Chain Planning Summit 2025 in Denver on December 2-3 at booth #403.

Managing supply chains has never been more complex, with every link from suppliers to customers facing rising volatility. To help companies stay ahead of this uncertainty, ToolsGroup has unified decades of proven planning technology into a single, intelligent environment, making it the only vendor with inventory-aware pricing fully integrated within its supply chain planning platform.

The result is a self-optimizing loop that connects demand and supply optimization, allowing companies to treat demand as a lever rather than a constraint. This unified approach gives businesses the ability to shape demand while protecting service levels, improving profitability, and avoiding costly stockouts.

"Supply chains must operate as a connected ecosystem, as every decision affects service, cost, and customer satisfaction," said Sean Elliott, CEO of ToolsGroup. "Optimizing a single part of the operation is no longer enough. Built on more than 30 years of proven data and real-world experience, our new unified platform gives companies the intelligence and control to manage both sides of the supply chain-and the power to consistently deliver on their promise to customers."

By eliminating manual processes across locations and product lines, the platform provides a real-time control system that automates hundreds of pricing and allocation decisions, driving demand only where supply can support it. The platform's AI-powered pricing engine further enhances this precision by incorporating promotions, substitutions, cost changes, and shifting demand patterns to meet evolving customer expectations.

The integrated platform delivers:

Automated data exchange that keeps forecasts, elasticity models, and pricing analytics synchronized in real time.

Unified visibility into how price changes affect demand signals, replenishment, and inventory, with a one-click transition between the SO99+ and Price AI, for faster and more confident decision-making.

Scenario-based simulations provide "what-if" capabilities, enabling the comparison of pricing scenarios, the evaluation of trade-offs between revenue, margin, and volume, and the selection of the most profitable strategy-all while ensuring the supply chain can support these decisions.

AI-powered deep learning enables PrescriptiveAI to continuously learn and self-adapt, automatically delivering better outcomes over time and eliminating the need for manual planner work or specialized expertise .

Built-in governance through formal approval workflows, ensuring only validated pricing recommendations influence forecasts.

Rapid deployment and shorter setup time for existing SO99+ users, accelerating time-to-value.

New enhancements to our platform will also be on display at the Gartner Supply Chain Planning Summit:

Sales and Operations Execution : Identify unexpected events as they emerge, instantly quantify their financial impact, and rebalance plans within minutes. The result is dynamic sales and operations planning and execution (S&OP/S&OE) that move from static cycles to continuous ones, enabling companies to plan, price, and deliver with confidence while turning complexity into a competitive advantage.

Agentic AI User Experience: ToolsGroup is pioneering agentic user experiences and AI co-pilots that enable planners to express business intent while the agents run the scenarios, explain the drivers, and recommend the optimal actions. This moves planning from human-led parameter tuning to machine-led decision execution.

Visit ToolsGroup at Gartner Supply Chain Planning Summit 2025 Booth #403

For more information, visit: https://www.gartner.com/en/conferences/na/supply-chain-planning-us

About ToolsGroup

ToolsGroup is a global leader in service-driven supply chain planning software, helping companies deliver on their promises-profitably and reliably-even in times of disruption. Unlike traditional tools that break under volatility, ToolsGroup uses probabilistic modelling, advanced optimization, and AI-driven automation to master complexity at scale. Our solutions uniquely optimize both demand and supply, enabling customers to achieve higher service levels with lower inventory investment. Today, more than 400 companies across 45 countries trust ToolsGroup to turn supply chain complexity into a competitive advantage. Stay in touch with ToolsGroup on LinkedIn , or visit www.toolsgroup.com .

