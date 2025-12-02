Nasdaq Copenhagen has given the company below observation status:

ISIN NAME

DK0010304500 VESTJYSK BANK

Vestjysk Bank A/S has been given observation status, as the proposal to carry out the merger between Vestjysk Bank A/S, Sydbank A/S, and Aktieselskabet Arbejdernes Landsbank has been adopted at the general meeting.

According to rule 4.1 in Rules for issuers of shares the exchange may decide to place a company's shares or other securities in the observation segment.

We refer to the announcement published by the company on 2 December 2025.

________________________________________________________________________________________

For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 77 03 33