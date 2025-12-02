NUAIR's Military-Tested Surveillance Network Advances White House Vision for American Airspace Sovereignty

FAA-approved third-party infrastructure proves ready for national deployment as Task Force priorities take shape

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a demonstration directly aligned with the White House Task Force to Restore American Airspace Sovereignty, the 174th Attack Wing of the New York Air National Guard successfully operated its MQ-9 Reaper using NUAIR's FAA-approved surveillance network. Building on its recent Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from the FAA, this historic flight validates a critical capability at a pivotal moment for national airspace security and modernization.

The timing could not be more significant. As FAA Administrator Mike Duffy pushes for a revolutionary new air traffic control system and the Department of Transportation accelerates its modernization agenda, NUAIR's FAA-accepted network demonstrates that third-party surveillance providers can deliver both the security and scalability America needs - today.

Answering the White House Call for Airspace Sovereignty

"This demonstration directly addresses the White House mandate to restore American airspace sovereignty," said Ken Stewart, President and CEO of NUAIR. "Our surveillance network doesn't just integrate unmanned aircraft - it actively identifies and tracks both cooperative and non-cooperative aircraft, providing the comprehensive domain awareness that national security demands."

The network's dual capability addresses an urgent national need. As the country prepares for major international events and faces evolving security challenges, NUAIR's technology offers a proven solution for counter-UAS operations that has become a top federal priority.

From Military Operations to National Infrastructure

"The 174th has a long-standing history in the Central New York region and is proud to be a part of the innovation legacy here," said Brigadier General John O'Connor, Commander of the 174th Attack Wing. "We look forward to working together with NUAIR to keep Syracuse's airspace safe."

"The recent MQ-9 flight from the 174th Attack Wing on NUAIR's Airspace Awareness-as-a-Service platform is a perfect example of over a decade of innovative integration of unmanned aircraft into the commercial airport environment here at Syracuse Hancock International Airport (SYR)," said Syracuse Regional Airport Authority Executive Director Jason Terreri.

The success of the MQ-9 flight goes beyond the significance of a demonstration - it's a blueprint for Administrator Duffy's vision of a reimagined air traffic control system. NUAIR's FAA Letter of Acceptance authorizes the organization to provide surveillance services traditionally reserved for government systems, demonstrating how third-party providers can rapidly deploy advanced capabilities at scale. Together, these milestones illustrate how this innovation can scale to meet national priorities.

"The 174th Attack Wing's trust in our network sends a powerful message," said Stewart. "If this infrastructure can safely manage a 10,000-lb military aircraft in complex airspace, it's ready to support the full spectrum of national airspace modernization."

Real-Time Threat Detection for National Events

NUAIR's airspace awareness-as-a-service platform represents a fundamental shift in how America secures its airspace. The system provides comprehensive detection of both cooperative aircraft with transponders and non-cooperative "dark" aircraft that pose potential threats. This real-time intelligence delivers instant airspace awareness for security forces protecting critical infrastructure and major events, while offering the scalability to rapidly expand coverage as national priorities demand.

Unlike traditional government procurement cycles that can take decades, this FAA-accepted infrastructure can deploy in months. The platform seamlessly connects military, law enforcement, and civil aviation in a unified operating picture - a capability that becomes increasingly vital as drone threats evolve and major international events approach.

Accelerating DOT's Modernization Timeline

The Department of Transportation's push for airspace modernization has emphasized the need for new approaches to old challenges. NUAIR's demonstration proves that waiting for traditional government procurement cycles is no longer necessary.

"FAA-authorized third-party networks can deploy in months, not decades," Stewart emphasizes. "With drone threats evolving daily and national security imperatives mounting, we can't afford to wait. This infrastructure exists now, it's proven with military operations, and it's ready to scale nationally."

Building the Foundation for Economic Growth

Beyond security applications, NUAIR's network enables the low altitude economy that the White House has identified as crucial for American competitiveness. The same infrastructure protecting against threats also enables commercial drone deliveries, emergency medical transport, infrastructure inspection, agricultural operations, and future passenger air taxi services - demonstrating how security and economic development can advance hand in hand.

Immediate National Impact

As federal agencies work to implement Task Force recommendations, NUAIR's successful military demonstration offers a clear path forward. The technology provides deployable surveillance networks that protect high-value venues while enabling authorized commercial operations. It delivers the persistent monitoring capabilities needed to detect and track all aircraft - not just those choosing to cooperate - which forms the foundation of true airspace sovereignty.

This proven model exemplifies the third-party surveillance services Administrator Duffy envisions for FAA modernization, while simultaneously creating infrastructure that enhances security and enables new economic opportunities through Advanced Air Mobility.

The Path Forward

With this demonstration, NUAIR has proven that FAA-authorized third-party providers can deliver the airspace transformation the White House demands. The question is no longer whether non-government surveillance networks can handle critical national infrastructure - it's how quickly they can be deployed to protect American interests.

"The Task Force called for restoring American airspace sovereignty," Stewart concludes. "Today, we've shown that the technology exists, it's military-grade, and it's ready. The future of American airspace isn't years away - it's flying over Syracuse right now."

Stewart adds, "All of this would not be possible if it weren't for the financial support of Empire State Development, and the members of the NUAIR Alliance."

Note: This demonstration was conducted under approved safety protocols with full coordination between NUAIR, the 174th Attack Wing, and relevant federal authorities.

About the 174th Attack Wing

The 174th Attack Wing, based at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base in Syracuse, New York, operates the MQ-9 Reaper in support of national defense objectives. The Wing maintains a deep connection to the Central New York region and plays a critical role in both state and federal missions.

About NUAIR

NUAIR is a nonprofit driving economic development through innovations in UAS and Advanced Air Mobility to safely integrate into the national airspace. With support from Empire State Development and the State of New York and as one of the nation's only FAA-accepted, NTAP-complete surveillance networks, NUAIR provides airspace awareness and safety assurance services enabling public, private, and defense operations.

