Remergify, Inc.: Remergify Announces Complete Overhaul of Expert Market Protocol to Rescue Trapped Shareholders in Delisted and Expert Market Tickers

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / December 2, 2025 / Remergify, the dominant force in corporate resurrection and 100% owner of Expert Market Protocol (EMP), today declared a full-scale revamp of the Expert Market Protocol platform - transforming it from a basic shareholder communication tool into the most powerful recovery and re-listing engine ever built for delisted and Expert Market issuers.

The upgraded Expert Market Protocol v2 will launch in January 2026 and include:

Direct-to-shareholder token airdrops and liquidity bootstrapping (fully SEC-compliant)

Real-time shareholder verification and in the future corporate voting on-chain

Built-in financial coordination dashboard

Revenue-generating social and staking layers that can be dropped into any issuer in under 72 hours

Simultaneously, Remergify confirmed it is negotiating with three separate OTCID/Expert Market /Delisted issuers to deploy the revamped protocol immediately upon release. These companies (to be named upon closing) collectively represent 1000s of locked-in retail shareholders and $100s of million in former market capitalization that has been effectively frozen by newer listing rules and requirements.

Under the agreements, Remergify will:

Assume operational control of shareholder communication and recovery strategy

-Conduct a comprehensive 30-day diagnostic of each issuer's filings, assets, and liabilities

-Deliver a binding "Emergence Plan" that includes:

-Path to current information status and quotation restoration

-Optional Remergify asset contribution (tokens, platforms, revenue streams)

-Shareholder liquidity event via EMP-powered token distribution

-Execute the plan at little to zero upfront cost to the issuer in exchange for equity and/or token economics

"The OTC Expert Market isn't a punishment - it's an opportunity warehouse," said Remergify CEO, Stuart Fine. "Hundreds of companies and millions of shareholders have been abandoned. We now own the only protocol that can help those shareholders directly, wake the company up, and hand them liquidity and potential upside in weeks, not years. Other players are still sending PDFs. We're sending tokens, revenue, and a way out."

Target initial recovery candidates were selected from more than forty inbound applications received in the past fourteen days. Additional slots are open - issuers interested in emergence should apply immediately at expertmarketprotocol.com/rescue .

About Expert Market Protocol (EMP)

Expert Market Protocol is the only blockchain engagement layer exclusively owned and operated by Remergify. The forthcoming v2 release positions EMP as the definitive recovery vehicle for the entire Expert Market and delisted ecosystem - delivering speed, ownership, and results no competitor can match.

About Remergify

Remergify is the preeminent corporate resurrection firm, owning the largest private arsenal of revenue-ready Web3 assets in North America. By injecting fully operational platforms, tokens, and treasuries into dormant companies, Remergify creates instant relevance and shareholder value where none previously existed.

