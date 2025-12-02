Succession Resource Group: Multi-Billion Dollar Firms Merge to Expand Tax and Multi-Generational Wealth Capabilities Nationwide

Succession Resource Group facilitates merger uniting 35 advisors, 86 staff and 21 offices nationwide, expanding advanced tax, estate and multigenerational planning services.

PORTLAND, OREGON / ACCESS Newswire / December 2, 2025 / Succession Resource Group (SRG) announces the completed merger of Heritage Wealth Advisors and AGP Wealth Advisors, combining two of the largest teams on the West Coast into a powerful, expanded enterprise focused on tax strategy, estate planning, and multigenerational service, now managing over $8 billion for clients across the United States. This partnership brings together two nationally recognized firms with aligned values and a shared mission - to help clients live with purpose and make the biggest possible impact on their families and communities. The merger was led and facilitated by SRG, the nation's leading consulting firm for independent financial advisors and RIAs.

The combined firm will be led by Erin Scannell and Mark Traut (Heritage) alongside Griffin Meyers and Randy Linde (AGP). The merger combines Heritage's specialist model - delivering advanced tax, estate, and trust strategies - with AGP's powerful network of CPA and estate planning firm partnerships. The combined team has 35 financial advisors and 86 support staff and will maintain all 21 of the existing office locations across the U.S. Together, the unified team will offer clients a broader and deeper bench of specialists, expanded planning capabilities, and enhanced resources, including wellness and education programs.

"Heritage and AGP decided to join forces because we recognized a rare alignment, not just in values, but in vision," said Erin Scannell, CFP, CLU, ChFC, AAMS, CEO of Heritage Wealth Advisors. "Both teams are deeply committed to helping clients move from success to significance, sharing the belief that financial planning is at the heart of helping our clients get more out of life."

Adding to that sentiment, Griffin Meyers, Partner at AGP Wealth Advisors, shared his perspective, "Our goal has always been to deliver the highest level of strategic guidance and service to our clients. Partnering with Heritage allows us to broaden that mission, deepening our expertise, enhancing operational efficiency, and positioning our team to have an even greater impact on the families and businesses we serve."

The firms engaged Succession Resource Group (SRG) in March 2025 to provide strategic guidance and transaction support, working with both teams and their respective tax and legal counsel. As the merger progressed over multiple quarters and began to evolve and change beyond the initial term sheet, SRG's Team Solutions division, led by Nicole Frey, CFP, and supported by Jessica Otero, worked closely with both firms to realign the framework, optimize the entity structure, and ensure the transaction was executed in a tax-efficient and compliant manner.

Through a tailored restructuring strategy designed to mitigate tax exposure and streamline integration, SRG helped both firms successfully navigate the transition. Leveraging SRG's priority access, the project reached completion by October 2025, underscoring SRG's reputation for precision and efficiency in high-value, time-sensitive transactions.

"This merger reflects what's possible when strong teams collaborate toward a shared goal," said Nicole Frey, Director of Team Solutions at SRG. "Heritage and AGP approached this process with clarity, professionalism, and a commitment to the future they saw together; it was a privilege to help structure a merger that supports their continued growth and long-term success."

