GOVMINT Announces Exclusive Partnership With Nevada State Museum for Carson City Mint 155th Anniversary Gold & Silver Commemoratives

Historic Release Pays Tribute To The Enduring Legacy Of America's "Wild West" Mint

EAGAN, MN / ACCESS Newswire / December 2, 2025 / GOVMINT has announced an exclusive partnership with the Nevada State Museum to release limited-edition Carson City Mint 155th Anniversary Commemoratives in gold and silver. These dual-dated 1870-2025 pieces replicate the original designs of the first coins struck at the Carson City Mint in 1870 and feature a special anniversary privy mark. Some were even struck on the historic Coin Press No. 1-the same press that powered the Mint's earliest coinage.

CC Mint 155th Anniv. Commemoratives



Historic First Strike Ceremony

On October 6, GOVMINT hosted a First Strike Ceremony at the Carson City Mint attended by GOVMINT Ambassador David J. Ryder, former U.S. Mint Director, and Congressman Mark Amodei. Ryder reflected:

"Standing at Coin Press No. 1 as it struck these medals reminded me why the Carson City Mint holds such a sacred place in American numismatics. These medals aren't just collectibles-they're living history."

Celebrating a Milestone

The official release reception took place November 13 at the Nevada State Museum's Numismatic Exhibit, with Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo in attendance. He praised the partnership for honoring an important chapter in Nevada's history.

Commemorative Details

The collection includes designs from the original 1870 Seated Liberty Silver Dollar, $10 Gold Liberty Eagle, and $20 Gold Liberty Double Eagle-coins that marked the Mint's opening. Each piece bears the Carson City mintmark and a 155th Anniversary privy mark depicting the Mint building with "CC" and "155."

Gold Options: Half-ounce and one-ounce pieces in 99.99% pure gold

Silver Option: One-ounce piece in 99.9% pure silver

Historic Touch: The half-ounce gold piece was struck on Coin Press No. 1, built in 1869 and used for the Mint's first coinage.

Design Legacy

Gold pieces feature Christian Gobrecht and James B. Longacre's iconic Liberty designs, while the silver piece revives Gobrecht's Seated Liberty Dollar. These commemoratives allow collectors to hold a tangible link to the Wild West era.

Collection & Grading

Available individually or in multi-piece sets, select specimens are graded by Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC) as MS70 or Gem Uncirculated, with First Strike or First Day of Issue designations. Pieces are sealed in acrylic holders with exclusive anniversary labels signed by David Ryder, adding further prestige.

About the Carson City Mint & Coin Press No. 1

Founded in 1870 to convert silver from Nevada's Comstock Lode into U.S. currency, the Carson City Mint produced coins marked with the distinctive "CC" until 1893. Coin Press No. 1, built in 1869, struck the first CC Seated Liberty Dollar and now resides at the Nevada State Museum.

Availability

Collectors can secure these historic pieces by calling 1-800-510-6468 or visiting www.govmint.com/155-carson-city.

