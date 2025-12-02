CoreStack Inc.: CoreStack Announces Full Public Release of Graphion - a Cloud-Native, AI-Native CNAPP Built for Modern Enterprise Security

BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / December 2, 2025 / CoreStack today announced the full public release of Graphion, a Cloud-Native and AI-Native Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) built to secure the hyper-connected, supply-chain-driven world of modern cloud applications. As enterprises assemble software from distributed components and deploy into fast-changing multi-cloud environments, Graphion introduces a fundamentally new approach to understanding and mitigating cloud risk.

CoreStack Graphion



Graphion constructs a continuously updated, multi-layered graph of the entire cloud ecosystem, mapping code, containers, Kubernetes clusters, APIs, identities, and configurations into a single intelligence model that evolves with every change. Instead of treating vulnerabilities and misconfigurations as isolated findings, Graphion shows how issues relate, how they propagate, and which ones truly matter. This gives security teams the context required to prioritize the risks with real business impact.

A Unified View of the Software and Infrastructure Supply Chain

A defining innovation of Graphion is its integration of Software Bills of Materials (SBOM) with Infrastructure Bills of Materials (IBOM), linking what developers build with what operators deploy and what runs in production. With this combined view, enterprises can identify vulnerabilities earlier, trace supply-chain weaknesses to runtime assets, and detect code-to-cloud drift before exposure occurs. This SBOM+IBOM approach provides end-to-end traceability aligned with emerging software supply-chain mandates and gives organizations a practical, scalable way to operationalize them.

Ontology-Driven LCGM That Adds Context and Reduces Hallucinations

Graphion's ontology-based Large Cloud Governance Model (LCGM) brings the missing layer of knowledge and application context absent in most security tools today. By understanding asset semantics, cloud relationships, and operational intent, the ontology constrains AI interpretation, limiting hallucinations while delivering precise, contextual recommendations.

AI-Native Security That Reduces Noise and Accelerates Response

Built with embedded agentic AI, Graphion learns each organization's environment, understands business criticality, and provides explainable remediation paths. Rather than generating more alerts, Graphion reduces noise by interpreting relationships across assets, identities, configurations, and vulnerabilities-surfacing only the issues that matter. The AI-native design also automates guardrails, drift detection, and policy validation, enabling organizations to maintain continuous Authorization to Operate (cATO) and keep pace with modern DevSecOps pipelines.

Purpose-Built for an Era of Cloud Complexity

As cloud environments shift continuously and supply-chain attacks surge, traditional static tools cannot keep up. Graphion provides the connected, adaptive, continuously validating security architecture required to operate confidently in this new reality-enabling organizations to build, deploy, and scale cloud applications with far greater trust and velocity.

CEO Statement

"Cloud environments are now too dynamic and too interconnected for yesterday's security approaches," said Ezhilarasan (Ez) Natarajan, Founder & CEO of CoreStack. "Graphion was built to be Cloud-Native and AI-Native, delivering continuous graph intelligence, unified supply-chain visibility, and ontology-driven agentic AI that turns complexity into clarity. With Graphion, enterprises can secure every connection that matters and accelerate cloud initiatives with confidence."

Graphion is available immediately worldwide as part of the CoreStack Cloud Governance & Security Platform.

Media Contact

Robert Ford

Chief Marketing Officer

robert.ford@corestack.io

SOURCE: CoreStack Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/corestack-announces-full-public-release-of-graphiontm-a-cloud-nat-1113473