Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2025) - Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, has launched Bits AI SRE, an AI agent aware of telemetry, architecture, and organizational context that investigates alerts and surfaces action able root cause in minutes, giving engineers the information they need to confidently resolve incidents faster, save engineering hours, and reduce end-user and business impact. Unveiled at DASH in Limited Availability, Bits AI SRE is part of Datadog's Bits AI, a suite of AI capabilities that works autonomously across critical monitoring, development, and security workflows to help teams resolve application issues in real time.

Incident response is a high-stakes process for every digital business. When production issues occur, every second of downtime increases the risk of losing customer trust. The challenge is exacerbated as root causes become harder to find amid increasing fragmentation across systems and organizations. Although many teams are eager to adopt AI-powered agents to overcome this burden, point solutions struggle to access and understand the scale and complexity of real production systems.

Powered by the full breadth and depth of the Datadog platform's data, Bits AI SRE provides an unmatched understanding of organizations' systems to identify and resolve alerts fast. When an alert fires, Bits AI SRE rapidly analyzes runbooks, telemetry, and more, to separate signal from noise and uncover hypothetical root causes. It validates its own findings, identifies a final conclusion, and delivers that conclusion directly to third-party collaboration tools-all before on-call responders even log in.

What used to take hours to troubleshoot manually, can now be done in minutes autonomously by Bits AI SRE, representing a step toward a future where engineers can focus less on managing incidents and more on building resilient systems.

Designed for enterprise scale, Bits AI SRE supports HIPAA-regulated workloads, includes role-based access controls (RBAC), and features enterprise contracts with trusted AI partners-ensuring organizations adopt AI with confidence and control.

"This launch represents a pivotal expansion of Datadog's AI strategy as our first generally available AI agent, and signals a new phase of intelligent, automated reliability," said Yanbing Li, Chief Product Officer at Datadog. "Bits AI SRE allows companies to mitigate issues faster, reduce customer impact, and adopt AI safely. It has already been tested against more than 2,000 customer environments, including both global enterprises and fast-growing start-ups with a diverse range of production environments. Tens of thousands of investigations have run to date, from routine alerts to high-severity incidents, with organizations already reporting positive outcomes. This reflects the tangible and immediate value, tied directly to operational and business outcomes, that we are delivering."

"During an incident, the first five minutes are critical. Bits AI helps us cut through the noise by instantly surfacing the right context and correlations across our systems," said Thiyagarajan Anandan, Senior Engineering Manager at Uber Freight. "With smart tagging and naming, it automatically guides engineers to the right information, reducing cognitive load and giving us clarity and control when it matters most."

"With Bits AI SRE being on-call 24/7 for us, MTTR for our services have improved significantly," said Andrew Seok Ju Kim, Data Engineer at DelightRoom. "For most cases, the investigation is already taken care of well before our engineers sit down and open their laptops to assess the issue."

Bits AI SRE is the first of three AI agents unveiled at DASH that is Generally Available to all Datadog users. For more information, visit: https://www.datadoghq.com/blog/bits-ai-sre/.

About Datadog



Datadog is the observability and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, user experience monitoring, cloud security and many other capabilities to provide unified, real-time observability and security for our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended including statements on the benefits of new products and features. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and factors that are beyond our control, including those risks detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 7, 2025, as well as future filings and reports by us. Except as required by law, we undertake no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/276571

SOURCE: Datadog, Inc.