JCDecaux renews the landmark metro station advertising contract in Finland

Paris, December 2nd, 2025 - JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announces that following a competitive tender, it has been awarded an 8+2 year contract with Helsinki City Transport Authority (HKL) and Länsimetro Oy to operate all advertising spaces in Helsinki and Espoo metro stations.

Starting from July 1st, 2026, the new contract continues the strong partnership between JCDecaux, HKL and Länsimetro Oy, which started in 2009.

The metro line in Finland's capital city Helsinki and in the second largest city Espoo, attracts over 1 million commuters weekly and is the backbone of public transportation.

JCDecaux will build a state-of-the-art advertising inventory equipped with the latest technologies in altogether 30 metro stations. The new LED screens will be perfectly integrated into the subway environment and provide an unprecedented ad experience.

Jean-François Decaux, Chairman of the Executive Board and Co-Chief Executive Officer of JCDecaux, said: "We are very pleased to continue our long-lasting advertising partnership with HKL and Länsimetro Oy. With iconic large format displays, the metro station network will become a true showcase for DOOH media in Finland. Combined with our broad and exclusive nationwide street furniture network including 59 cities and municipalities, JCDecaux will deliver exceptionally strong audiences to both national and local advertisers."

Key Figures for JCDecaux

2024 revenue: €3,935.3m - H1 2025 revenue: €1,868.3m

N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide

A daily audience of 850 million people in more than 80 countries

1,091,811 advertising panels worldwide

Present in 3,894 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

12,026 employees

JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes

JCDecaux's Group carbon reduction trajectory has been approved by the SBTi and the company has joined the Euronext Paris CAC® SBT 1.5° index

JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the CDP (A), MSCI (AAA), Sustainalytics (11.9), and has achieved Gold Medal status from EcoVadis

1 st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100

Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

N°1 worldwide in street furniture (629,737 advertising panels)

N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 157 airports and 257 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (340,848 advertising panels)

N°1 in Europe for billboards (83,472 advertising panels worldwide)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (736,310 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (178,010 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (89,526 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (22,490 advertising panels)

N°2 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (20,689 advertising panels)





