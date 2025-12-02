Anzeige
Dienstag, 02.12.2025
Darum setzen kluge Investoren auf die Rohstoffe Lithium, Antimon und Gold
WKN: 851223 | ISIN: FR0000121485 | Ticker-Symbol: PPX
Tradegate
02.12.25 | 19:20
294,80 Euro
-1,31 % -3,90
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.12.2025 17:48 Uhr
Kering: Interim dividend for the 2025 financial year

Kering - Press release - 2025 Interim dividend

PRESS RELEASE
December 2, 2025

INTERIM DIVIDEND FOR THE 2025 FINANCIAL YEAR

At its meeting on December 2, 2025, the Board of Directors of Kering approved the payment of an interim dividend of €1.25 per share for the 2025 financial year.

The interim dividend will be paid on Thursday, January 15, 2026 on positions recorded as of Wednesday, January 14, 2026 after market close. The ex-dividend date will be Tuesday, January 13, 2026 before market open.

The balance of the dividend for the 2025 financial year will be proposed by the Board of Directors on February 9, 2026, and subsequently submitted for approval at the Annual General Meeting on 28 May 2026.

The dividend amount will be consistent with the Group's objective of maintaining a coherent payout ratio over time, with Kering taking a disciplined approach to capital allocation in support of its long term value-creation strategy for its stakeholders. This approach will be presented at the Capital Markets Day to be held in Spring 2026.

About Kering

Kering is a global, family-led luxury group, home to people whose passion and expertise nurture creative Houses across ready-to-wear and couture, leather goods, jewelry, eyewear and beauty: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, Dodo, Qeelin, Ginori 1735, as well as Kering Eyewear and Kering Beauté. Inspired by their creative heritage, Kering's Houses design and craft exceptional products and experiences that reflect the Group's commitment to excellence, sustainability and culture. This vision is expressed in our signature: Creativity is our Legacy. In 2024, Kering employed 47,000 people and generated revenue of €17.2 billion.

Contacts

Press
Emilie Gargatte+33 (0)1 45 64 61 20emilie.gargatte@kering.com
Caroline Bruel+33 (0)1 45 64 62 53caroline.bruel-ext@kering.com
Analysts/investors
Philippine de Schonen+33 (0)6 13 45 68 39philippine.deschonen@kering.com
Aurélie Husson-Dumoutier+33 (0)1 45 64 60 45aurelie.husson-dumoutier@kering.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
