ControlUp Named as a Customers' Choice in the 2025 Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for Digital Employee Experience Management Tools

Receives highest overall rating* among all vendors with 4.8 out of 5-stars and 94% Willingness to Recommend from verified customers

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 02, 2025, a leader in Digital Employee Experiencein the 2025 Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for Digital Employee Experience Management Tools. ControlUp received the highest overall rating among all vendors with 4.8 out of 5-stars based on 119 customer reviews in the Digital Employee Experience Management Tools market as of 30 September 2025, with 94% of customers indicating a Willingness to Recommend its ControlUp ONE platform .

"Our customers have spoken, and this Customers' Choice recognition is a direct reflection of their trust in us," said Jed Ayres, CEO of ControlUp. "This recognition, we feel, holds deep meaning for everyone at ControlUp. It not only showcases the strength of our platform but, and more importantly, celebrates the real results our customers achieve every day as they deliver exceptional digital employee experiences."









Gartner Peer Insights recognizes vendors who meet or exceed both the market average Overall Experience and User Interest and Adoption scores. The Customers' Choice distinction is based entirely on verified end-user reviews, representing the experience and satisfaction of IT professionals and business leaders who use the solutions every day to monitor, manage, and improve their digital workplace environments.

Customer reviews on Gartner Peer Insights highlight ControlUp's strengths in ease of deployment, powerful real-time monitoring, and actionable analytics. A few examples include:

? "DEX Gamechanger! ControlUp adds huge value to our customers running VDI solutions across multiple platforms. Whether it is for monitoring or troubleshooting, the difference we see between customers who have ControlUp deployed and those that don't is huge." - IT Services Professional .

? "Excellent DEX to handle live monitoring. It allows you to act and take essential decisions on the spot." - General Management Professional in the Transportation Industry .

? "This is a fantastic tool that has changed the way we troubleshoot devices, determine our hardware specs, and find trending issues. We have found so much value in this tool that we now have an entire team dedicated to device monitoring and trending issue resolution." - IT Manager in the Energy and Utilities Industry.

The ControlUp ONE Platform provides a unified solution for DEX management, empowering IT teams with complete, real-time visibility into their digital environment. It offers comprehensive monitoring of virtual desktop, endpoint, and application health, performance, and compliance. Through intelligent automation, proactive insights, and effortless remediation, ControlUp ONE streamlines complex IT operations, enabling teams to anticipate and resolve issues before they impact employees and elevate the digital experience.

According to Gartner, "Digital employee experience management tools measure and help IT continuously improve employee sentiment toward and the performance of company-provided technology. They continuously surface actionable insights, drive self-healing automations, and optimize support and employee engagement via the near-real-time processing of aggregated data from endpoints, applications, employee sentiment and organizational context."

Gartner Disclaimers

Gartner and Peer Insights are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

This graphic was published by Gartner, Inc. as part of a larger research document and should be evaluated in the context of the entire document. The Gartner document is available upon request from this link.

Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Digital Employee Experience Management Tools, By Peer Community Contributor, 26 November 2025

*ControlUp was tied for the highest overall rating i.e. 4.8/5.

About ControlUp

ControlUp is a leader in DEX, unifying Digital Employee Experience and IT operations in a single, powerful platform built for modern workplace management. By combining real-time monitoring, intelligent insights, and proactive remediation, ControlUp accelerates the shift toward Autonomous Endpoint Management.



