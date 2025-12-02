3BL Supports Berkshire Bounty's Fight Against Food Insecurity With $10,000 Challenge Grant

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / December 2, 2025 / 3BL has committed $10,000 in matching funds to support Berkshire Bounty's End of Year Fundraising Campaign, launching today on GivingTuesday. The challenge grant will match all donations received during the campaign period, supporting the immediate impact for this critical food security initiative serving Berkshire County residents facing food insecurity.

More here.

In 2025, Berkshire Bounty has already distributed 603,000 lbs. of food to 32 emergency food sites, serving 21,000 individuals per week. The organization recently presented at a meeting with the Secretary of the Massachusetts Department of Health and Human Services to coordinate response efforts to the food insecurity crisis caused by SNAP benefits changes.

Through this challenge grant, 3BL is helping Berkshire Bounty reach its $175,000 goal, funding critical to sustaining operations through 2026 and meeting the growing demand for food assistance across the county.

Our CEO, Charlie Wilkie, shares why supporting this work matters:

"3BL might be a remote company today, but we were founded in Massachusetts, and we haven't forgotten those roots. Berkshire Bounty is doing the kind of practical, quietly effective work that really matters - moving good food to the people who need it most. At a time when so many families are feeling the strain, supporting an organization that strengthens its own community feels like the right call."

About Berkshire Bounty

Berkshire Bounty is a 501(c)(3) food access organization dedicated to addressing food insecurity in Berkshire County. Through strategic collection, purchasing, and distribution partnerships, Berkshire Bounty ensures emergency food sites across the region can meet growing community needs.

About 3BL

3BL is the leading sustainability and social impact communications partner, connecting organizations' stories of purpose and progress with the audiences who matter most.

3BL partners with over 1,500 companies - from global corporations and mid-sized enterprises to NGOs and nonprofits - to elevate their reputations as players in the world of responsible business. We do this through unrivaled news and content distribution, bespoke storytelling support, and our digital media division, TriplePundit.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from 3BL on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: 3BL

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/3bl

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: 3BL

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/3bl-supports-berkshire-bountys-fight-against-food-insecurity-wit-1113909