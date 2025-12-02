Birkirkara, Malta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2025) - Woya Digital has been confirmed as one of the sponsors of the Overseas Rugby Union Football Club First XV for the 2025-26 season. The partnership reinforces the company's commitment to supporting grassroots sport and contributing to Malta's thriving rugby community.

The collaboration arrives at an important moment for the club, which stands as the oldest and most successful rugby club in Malta. Overseas RUFC, recognised internationally for its heritage and competitive strength, recently celebrated its seventy-ninth anniversary, marking the beginning of another chapter in the club's long tradition of performance and community engagement.





Woya Digital said the sponsorship reflects both its values and its connection to Malta. The company's support aims to encourage local participation in sport, promote player development and help strengthen the wider rugby ecosystem on the island.

"Rugby has an extraordinary ability to bring people together and build strong, supportive communities," said Steve O'Brien, CEO and Director of SEO at Woya Digital. "Overseas Rugby Union Football Club plays a central role in Malta's sporting culture and we are proud to contribute to a team with such deep heritage and commitment. Supporting the club this season allows us to give back to the community we work within and champion the positive impact of local sport."

The club welcomed the sponsorship as an important contribution to its continued growth and future ambitions.

"We are grateful to Woya Digital for their support ahead of the new season," said Nicky Vella, Club Secretary at Overseas Rugby Union Football Club. "Community partnerships like this help sustain the work we do on and off the field. As we celebrate our seventy-ninth year, strengthening relationships with organisations that share our values is essential. This support will help us continue providing opportunities for players and supporters while pushing the First XV to achieve strong results this season.

The First XV squad has kicked off their league season, with players and staff expressing optimism for a competitive season. The sponsorship will support operational needs throughout the season, including training resources and club development activities.

Woya Digital said the partnership aligns with its commitment to supporting real-world initiatives within the Maltese community. The company plans to remain active in the club's progress throughout the season and is exploring opportunities for additional involvement with grassroots rugby programmes.

With the 2025-26 season underway, both organisations look forward to building on shared values of teamwork, resilience and community engagement.



About Overseas Rugby Union Football Club:



Founded in 1946, Overseas Rugby Union Football Club is one of Malta's leading rugby unions, known for welcoming players of all nationalities and levels. The club has helped grow the sport on the island and has seen players selected to represent Malta, while former members have gone on to play senior rugby around the world, including for international teams. The Club is recognised for its inclusive, family-like culture and regularly hosts visiting teams. About Woya Digital Woya Digital is a digital growth agency headquartered in Malta, specialising in SEO and digital PR. Woya Digital focuses on regulated sectors such as finance, healthcare, not-for-profit and legal, plus sports, to enhance client online visibility, authority, and conversion through data-driven, ethical GEO / SEO strategies and technology-supported optimisation.

