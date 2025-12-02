Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 02.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Darum setzen kluge Investoren auf die Rohstoffe Lithium, Antimon und Gold
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
02.12.2025 19:02 Uhr
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

US Med-Equip: Top Workplace Converted to Santa's Workshop on Giving Tuesday to Spread 'Big Love' This Holiday Season

US Med-Equip Elves Helping Non-Profit Supporting Hospitalized Children with Cancer

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / December 2, 2025 / US Med-Equip's workshop ordinarily contains life-saving equipment for hospitals, but this Giving Tuesday Santa's elves at the "Top Workplace" also spread holiday cheer to children and families supported by B.I.G. Love Cancer Care.

US Med-Equip (USME) elves are collecting toys, blankets, art supplies, cozy pajamas and more for kids spending their holidays in the hospital.

"Every day, our teams move mountains to help hospitals care for patients when it matters most," said Greg Salario, CEO of USME. "We get to channel that same energy into helping Santa deliver smiles to kids who need them most."

Much like the company's 24/7 operations where equipment must arrive patient-ready and right on time, USME's holiday mission requires teamwork and heart. From loading delivery trucks with presents to wrapping gifts like pros, employees are proving that their workshop magic isn't limited to medical equipment.

B.I.G. Love Cancer Care provides year-round comfort to families of children with cancer, offering hospital-based programs, care packages, and holiday surprises that make tough times a little brighter.

"Together, Santa's helpers at USME are delivering not just equipment but hope, compassion, and big love," said Jessica Phillips, CEO of B.I.G. Love.

US Med-Equip partners with hospitals across the nation to provide medical equipment rentals and services on-demand from its more than 100 locations, helping healthcare heroes deliver the best patient care possible.

About US Med-Equip

US Med-Equip provides top hospitals with rental and asset management solutions that help optimize operational efficiency, improve patient outcomes and reduce total cost of care. With dedicated employees across more than 100 locations, US Med-Equip supports hospitals in delivering safe, patient-ready medical equipment within 2 hours plus drive time 24/7, 365 days a year.

About B.I.G. Love Cancer Care

B.I.G. Love is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to easing the childhood cancer journey for patients and their families through personalized care. B.I.G. Love reaches more than 100,000 patients and their families annually at 10 Texas hospitals, 52 weeks a year.

Contact Information

Buse Kayar
busek@accessnewswire.com

.

SOURCE: US Med-Equip

Related Images



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/top-workplace-converted-to-santas-workshop-on-giving-tuesday-to-sprea-1105796

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.