US Med-Equip: Top Workplace Converted to Santa's Workshop on Giving Tuesday to Spread 'Big Love' This Holiday Season

US Med-Equip Elves Helping Non-Profit Supporting Hospitalized Children with Cancer

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / December 2, 2025 / US Med-Equip's workshop ordinarily contains life-saving equipment for hospitals, but this Giving Tuesday Santa's elves at the "Top Workplace" also spread holiday cheer to children and families supported by B.I.G. Love Cancer Care.

US Med-Equip (USME) elves are collecting toys, blankets, art supplies, cozy pajamas and more for kids spending their holidays in the hospital.

"Every day, our teams move mountains to help hospitals care for patients when it matters most," said Greg Salario, CEO of USME. "We get to channel that same energy into helping Santa deliver smiles to kids who need them most."

Much like the company's 24/7 operations where equipment must arrive patient-ready and right on time, USME's holiday mission requires teamwork and heart. From loading delivery trucks with presents to wrapping gifts like pros, employees are proving that their workshop magic isn't limited to medical equipment.

B.I.G. Love Cancer Care provides year-round comfort to families of children with cancer, offering hospital-based programs, care packages, and holiday surprises that make tough times a little brighter.

"Together, Santa's helpers at USME are delivering not just equipment but hope, compassion, and big love," said Jessica Phillips, CEO of B.I.G. Love.

US Med-Equip partners with hospitals across the nation to provide medical equipment rentals and services on-demand from its more than 100 locations, helping healthcare heroes deliver the best patient care possible.

About US Med-Equip

US Med-Equip provides top hospitals with rental and asset management solutions that help optimize operational efficiency, improve patient outcomes and reduce total cost of care. With dedicated employees across more than 100 locations, US Med-Equip supports hospitals in delivering safe, patient-ready medical equipment within 2 hours plus drive time 24/7, 365 days a year.

About B.I.G. Love Cancer Care

B.I.G. Love is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to easing the childhood cancer journey for patients and their families through personalized care. B.I.G. Love reaches more than 100,000 patients and their families annually at 10 Texas hospitals, 52 weeks a year.

