Super Products Inc.: Rolling Stone and Keepsake Trading Cards Unveil Bob Marley Trading Card Set

Rolling Stone and Keepsake Trading Cards Unveil Bob Marley Trading Card Set

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / December 2, 2025 / Rolling Stone and Keepsake Trading Cards are celebrating the life and legacy of Bob Marley with an elevated collectible experience with the 2025 Rolling Stone Bob Marley Keepsake Premiere Collection. This limited series invites fans to connect with Marley's cultural impact through premium limited edition trading cards crafted for collectors.

Inspired by three classic Rolling Stone covers featuring Bob Marley, the set spans pivotal moments in his career - honoring the artist's music, message, and global influence. Each card pairs striking visuals with luxurious materials to deliver a keepsake worthy of a legend.

Every card is individually numbered, produced in extremely limited quantities, and arrives blind wrapped to preserve the thrill of discovery. The centerpiece of this collection is the rarest chase card-a true treasure featuring an actual piece of Bob Marley's personal tour piano, famously used during the 1980 Uprising tour with The Wailers. Additional relic cards incorporated into the set will include authentic gemstones and precious metals, such as diamonds, gold, rubies, and platinum, making each piece truly one-of-a-kind.

Each elegantly crafted six-box "master" case will include one Bob Marley private collection relic card containing a piece of his tour piano from his final Uprising tour with The Wailers and one Rolling Stone cover card featuring photography by Annie Leibovitz.

This 250-card set features six unique versions for each card - Rainbow (15 cards), Swirl (10 cards), Ice (10 cards), Sheen (10 cards), Fireworks (5 cards), and the ultra-rare Vinyl (1 cards).

The three coveted Rolling Stone chase cover cards also feature six unique versions numbered to Rainbow (99 cards), Swirl (75 cards), Ice (50 cards), Sheen (25 cards), and Fireworks (10 cards). The Vinyl edition stands as the pinnacle of rarity, with only one card produced.

The collection offers two purchasing options. Individual cards are priced at $100 each, while master cases, which contain six blind-wrapped cards, are available for $600.

"At Rolling Stone, we're constantly finding new ways to celebrate the artists who move culture forward," said Julian Holguin, CEO of Rolling Stone. "Partnering with Keepsake to reimagine Bob Marley's legacy as a collectible experience brings our storytelling into a new dimension - connecting generations through music, art, and history."

"With this collection, we're honoring my father's legacy in a way that's never been done - giving fans a chance to own a true piece of history. From rare relics to iconic imagery, this launch is for the collectors, the fans, and the next generation of storytellers," said Cedella Marley, CEO of the Bob Marley Group of Companies, Grammy-winning singer, author, designer, and Marley's daughter.

The collection is set for an exclusive pre-release on January 7th, 2026 with pre-orders opening up immediately. Collectors can visit https://www.rollingstone.com/p/bob-marley-trading-cards-ultimate-guide and https://keepsaketradingcards.com/collections/bob-marley-rolling-stone for more details on this release.

Rolling Stone and Keepsake are also partnering with Dave & Adams - one of North America's premier trading-card retailers-for a livestream debut on Fanatics.live on December 17, 2025, where the collection will be unveiled and select items will be auctioned, with all proceeds benefiting the Bob & Rita Marley Foundation to support hurricane-relief efforts in Jamaica.

About Rolling Stone:

Five decades since its founding, Rolling Stone today has evolved into a multi-platform content brand with unrivaled access and authority, reaching a global audience of over 60 million people per month. Staying true to its mission to tell exceptional stories that illuminate the culture of our times, Rolling Stone is an authority for music reviews, in-depth interviews, hard-hitting political commentary and award-winning journalism across print, digital, mobile, video, social and events. Operated and published by Penske Media Corporation, Rolling Stone provides "all the news that fits."

ABOUT BOB MARLEY

Bob Marley is not only the man who put Reggae on the global map but a peacemaker and statesman in his native Jamaica, bringing together the country's warring factions. Today, Marley remains one of the 21st century's most important and influential entertainment icons - a symbol of unity - with his music and lifestyle having an indelible impact on new generations of fans globally. His legacy lives on through his lyrics, songs and call to action.

The 2024 biographical drama and musical film, Bob Marley: One Love, opened at No. 1 in 13 major markets, including the U.S, U.K., France, Australia, Netherlands, New Zealand, Portugal, and Norway. The movie set box office records during its release, surpassing the $200 million mark and solidifying its place as a cultural and cinematic phenomenon.

In the digital era, he has the second-highest social media following of any posthumous celebrity with more than 66 million Facebook fans. Marley's music catalog has sold millions of albums worldwide. His iconic collection LEGEND is the longest-charting album in Billboard Magazine's Catalog Albums chart and remains the world's best-selling reggae album and second longest charting album of all time overall. "Three Little Birds" and "Could You Be Loved" have both surpassed one billion streams on Spotify, making him the first reggae act with two solo songs to reach this milestone.

Bob Marley's legacy has been cemented with numerous awards and honors, including his posthumous induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1994, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2001, and Jamaica's Order Of Merit, recognizing his profound impact on music and culture worldwide. Marley's music continues to be recognized, as a newly recorded collection of his songs recently won the 2025 Grammy for Best Reggae Album.

From his first album to every new release, his music and influence continue to be an integral part of each generation's playlist.

For more information, visit bobmarley.com and on all social platforms @bobmarley.

