Darum setzen kluge Investoren auf die Rohstoffe Lithium, Antimon und Gold
02.12.2025 19:50 Uhr
NationWide Self Storage Announces Best Price on 10×10 Storage Units - Just $229/Month

Offers one of the strongest promotional bundles in the Vancouver self-storage market!

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / December 2, 2025 / NationWide Self Storage is raising the bar in value and convenience, announcing the best price in the market for a 10×10 storage unit at only $229 per month. Alongside this highly competitive rate, customers can take advantage of the strongest promotional offer in the self-storage industry in Vancouver, making now the perfect time to secure extra space for home, business, or seasonal storage needs.

In addition to this competitive rate, NationWide Self Storage is leading the Vancouver self-storage market with an outstanding promotional bundle including:

  • 1st Month FREE

  • 50% OFF Two Months' Rent

  • A FREE Unlimited Monthly VIP Car Wash Membership (valued at $79.95/month)

These promotions are designed to enhance the customer experience by combining secure, modern storage with added everyday value.

This added VIP car wash membership-available through Express Auto Wash-gives customers unlimited washes to keep their vehicle looking its best all year long, adding even more everyday value to an already exceptional storage package.

"Our goal has always been to deliver the highest-quality storage experience at the best possible price," said Lynn Gueguen, Regional Director at NationWide Self Storage. "This offer combines affordability, convenience, and unmatched perks that you simply won't find anywhere else."

NationWide Self Storage continues to lead with secure, modern storage facilities featuring advanced access and security through smartphone technology, online reservations, climate-controlled options, lifestyle storage locker programs, and flexible month-to-month terms.

For more information or to reserve your 10×10 storage unit, visit NationWide Self Storage online or stop by one of its 3 Metro Vancouver locations in Vancouver (Pender), Vancouver/ Burnaby (Boundary) or Surrey/ White Rock (King George).

Contact Information:
NationWide Self Storage
Lynn Gueguen, Regional Director at NationWide Self Storage
778-357-0700
hello@nationwideselfstorage.ca
https://www.nationwideselfstorage.ca
https://www.expressautowash.ca

SOURCE: Nationwide Self Storage



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/nationwide-self-storage-announces-best-price-on-10%c3%9710-storage-units-just-229%2fmonth-1113926

