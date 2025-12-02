U.S. in-store traffic was down 4.4% year-over-year for the entire Black Friday weekend (Friday through Sunday).

As Saturday marked the snowiest November day ever recorded in Chicago, in-store traffic in the Midwest was down 35.7% year-over-year.

In-store traffic across Black Friday weekend slowed due to severe Midwest weather, according to data from Sensormatic Solutions, the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI). Data from the brand's ShopperTrak Analytics showed that while Black Friday (Nov. 28) visits dipped by only 1.7%-outperforming year-to-date trends-traffic dropped more sharply on Saturday (Nov. 29) and Sunday (Nov. 30). Overall, shopper traffic for the weekend (Friday through Sunday) declined 4.4%.

In further detail, Sensormatic Solutions data showed:

Nationally: In-store traffic was -7.5% on Saturday (Nov. 29) and -7.1% on Sunday (Nov. 30).

In-store traffic was -7.5% on Saturday (Nov. 29) and -7.1% on Sunday (Nov. 30). Midwest: In-store traffic was -35.7% on Saturday (Nov. 29), which marked the snowiest November day ever recorded in Chicago, according to the National Weather Service. On Sunday (Nov. 30), in-store traffic was -15.6%

In-store traffic was -35.7% on Saturday (Nov. 29), which marked the snowiest November day ever recorded in Chicago, according to the National Weather Service. On Sunday (Nov. 30), in-store traffic was -15.6% Northeast: In-store traffic was -1.4% on Saturday (Nov. 29) and -10.9% on Sunday (Nov. 30).

In-store traffic was -1.4% on Saturday (Nov. 29) and -10.9% on Sunday (Nov. 30). South: In-store traffic was -3.9% on Saturday (Nov. 29) and -6.3% on Sunday (Nov. 30).

In-store traffic was -3.9% on Saturday (Nov. 29) and -6.3% on Sunday (Nov. 30). West: In-store traffic was -0.9% on Saturday (Nov. 29) and -1.3% on Sunday (Nov. 30).

"Overall, Black Friday weekend traffic was impacted by inclement weather, particularly in the Midwest region on Saturday and Sunday," said Grant Gustafson, head of retail consulting and analytics at Sensormatic Solutions. "Despite the snow-driven slowdown, Black Friday weekend proved a significant event for retailers with shoppers making the most of promotions. Shopper traffic in both the luxury (+0.6%) and outlet (-2.8%) categories outperformed throughout the weekend as consumers prioritized finding the best deals for items on their holiday lists."

Though Black Friday is behind us, most of the season's predicted busiest days are still ahead-including four of Sensormatic Solutions predicted top five: Super Saturday (Dec. 20), Dec. 13, Super Sunday (Dec. 21), and Boxing Day (Dec. 26). The week before Christmas is expected to be particularly busy for retailers, with both Dec. 19 and 23 also included in the top ten.

"The holiday rush is only beginning, and retailers still have time to make last-minute adjustments that can help capture their piece of the pie," said Gustafson. "To do it, they'll need to stay close to data-from sales floors, throughout their supply chains and into the market-and focus on streamlining experiences and promotions. This work will not only help ensure they win the season but the year to come, as consumers continue to shop with intent and prioritize positive retail experiences."

To get more holiday insights from Sensormatic Solutions, visit www.sensormatic.com. To stay up-to-date on all things holiday retail, use SensormaticHolidays to follow along on LinkedIn and X.

About Johnson Controls

At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

Building on a proud history of 140 years of innovation, we deliver the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through OpenBlue, our comprehensive digital offering.

Today, Johnson Controls offers the world's largest portfolio of building technology and software as well as service solutions from some of the most trusted names in the industry.

Visit www.johnsoncontrols.com for more information and follow @johnsoncontrols on social platforms.

About Sensormatic Solutions

Sensormatic Solutions, the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls, powers safe, secure and seamless retail experiences. For more than 50 years, the brand has been at the forefront of the industry's fast-moving technology adoption, redefining retail operations on a global scale and turning insights into actions. Sensormatic Solutions delivers an interconnected ecosystem of loss prevention, inventory intelligence and traffic insight solutions, along with our services and partners to enable retailers worldwide to innovate and elevate with precision, connecting data-driven outcomes that shape retail's future. Please visit Sensormatic Solutions or follow us on LinkedIn, X and our YouTube channel.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251202247374/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts:



Jaclyn Messina

Sensormatic Solutions by Johnson Controls

Work: +1-561-235-6458

Email: jaclyn.messina@jci.com



Madison Southall

Sensormatic Solutions by Johnson Controls

Work: +1-215-869-6452

Email: madison.southall@jci.com



Grace Torrance

Matter on behalf of Sensormatic Solutions

Work: +1-978-518-4504

Email: jciretail@matternow.com