MMJ International Holdings: President Trump's Most Difficult Marijuana Decision: Why MMJ International Holding Is A Solution

"President Trump is facing an impossible landscape created by years of regulatory neglect. We built a federally compliant, pharmaceutical grade marijuana medicine to bring order to that chaos. MMJ offers the President a path that respects the law, protects patients, and restores integrity to cannabinoid science."

-Duane Boise, President & CEO, MMJ International Holdings

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / December 2, 2025 / President Donald Trump now faces one of the most complex drug-policy decisions in modern American history: whether to reschedule marijuana under the Controlled Substances Act (CSA).

While industry lobbyists portray rescheduling as a simple political win, the reality is far more explosive - legally, geopolitically, and medically.

Behind closed doors, senior officials acknowledge that a broad rescheduling move is not merely a regulatory step, but a collision point involving international treaties, federal criminal law, youth mental-health concerns, and the troubling prospect of "rewarding" state-licensed operators who have openly violated federal law for a decade.

This complexity has brought renewed attention to MMJ International Holdings, a U.S. cannabinoid pharmaceutical developer operating fully within federal law - and the only pathway that does not conflict with international treaties, public-health data, or federal criminal statutes.

1. A Geopolitical Tripwire: The United Nations Drug Treaties

The United States is legally bound by the 1961 Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs, which tightly controls:

cannabis, cannabis resin, THC and extracts and tinctures

If the President Trump reschedules marijuana without Congressional override or treaty withdrawal, the U.S. would:

violate binding international law, trigger diplomatic conflict with 180+ nations and undermine global drug-control norms

This is not a domestic policy debate- it is an international legal minefield.

President Trump does not want to be the President accused of weakening the world's drug-control architecture.

2. A Domestic Legal Crisis: Rescheduling Would Reward Federal Lawbreakers

Every state licensed cannabis grower, processor, and dispensary is currently in open violation of:

The Controlled Substances Act, Federal trafficking and conspiracy statutes, Federal money-laundering laws, Bank Secrecy Act requirements and IRS tax fraud statutes

Rescheduling-even to Schedule III-would:

grant massive tax relief to federally illegal MSOs by ending IRS 280E, unlock federal banking access, legitimize profits earned through federal criminal activity, create federal benefits for entities that have openly defied federal law

Trump's legal advisers certainly have been blunt:

"Rescheduling cannabis would turn federal lawbreakers into federally rewarded businesses overnight."

That is unacceptable to a President running on restoring the rule of law.

3. A Public-Health Crisis: Ultra-Potent THC Is Not Your Parents' Marijuana

President Trump has received intelligence briefings on the real world impact of today's cannabis market:

Products frequently reach 85-95% THC , nothing like the 3-5% cannabis of past decades.

Peer-reviewed studies link daily high-potency use to: psychosis schizophrenia suicidal ideation violent behavioral instability

ER admissions for cannabis-induced mental-health events have surged nationwide.

Youth addiction rates have reached historic highs.

If marijuana is moved to Schedules II or III, the public will interpret this as federal confirmation that high-potency THC is "safe" or "approved," which is categorically false.

The Administration cannot send a misleading public-health signal that worsens a mental-health crisis.

4. The Enforcement Disaster: Rescheduling Could Expand Cartel and Black-Market Activity

Trump is deeply concerned that rescheduling could:

blur legal and illegal supply chains

make it harder to prosecute major traffickers

strengthen cartel footholds in the U.S. cannabis economy

complicate federal criminal prosecutions tied to THC commerce

The Administration cannot risk inadvertently empowering foreign or domestic criminal networks.

5. The Only Clean, Legal, Treaty Compliant Path: MMJ International Holdings

MMJ International Holdings offers President Trump a path to advance cannabinoid-based medicine without violating treaties, rewarding illegal state markets, or endorsing high-potency recreational products.

MMJ is a U.S. cannabinoid company that:

Satisfies International Treaty Obligations

Because MMJ operates under an FDA botanical drug pathway, its cannabinoid products are treated as strictly controlled pharmaceuticals - not commercial "cannabis."

Complies 100% with Federal Law

MMJ holds a DEA Schedule I lab permit, FDA INDs, and an FDA Orphan Drug Designation for Huntington's Disease.

It has never violated the CSA.

Bypasses the State-Market Illegality Problem

MMJ is not part of any THC dispensary system, hemp gray market, or cartel-linked supply chain.

Protects Public Health Through FDA Standardization and Science Requirements

MMJ's natural full-spectrum THC/CBD soft-gel capsule is:

dose-controlled

GMP-manufactured

stability-tested

analytically validated

designed for neurological diseases

Offers Trump a Safe, Historic Medical Win-Without Political Risk

MMJ allows President Trump to support medicine, not "marijuana."

Science, not intoxication. Lawfulness, not lawlessness.

"We Built Real Medicine While the Industry Chased Loopholes"

"Our formulation is manufactured, standardized, and ready for FDA approved human trials," said Duane Boise, President & CEO of MMJ International Holdings.

"The only missing element is the DEA's final signature. While illegal operators chased potency and profits, we built actual medicine for patients with Huntington's and Multiple Sclerosis."

Trump Isn't Anti-Medicine-He's Anti-Marijuana Chaos. MMJ Is the Solution.

President Trump is not resisting cannabinoid science.

He is resisting:

breaking international law

rewarding federally illegal businesses

endorsing dangerous high-potency THC

fueling a youth mental-health crisis

expanding cartel access to U.S. markets

The only federally lawful, medically responsible, geopolitically safe path forward is the pharmaceutical model, embodied exclusively by MMJ International Holdings.

About MMJ International Holdings

MMJ International Holdings is a pioneering developer of FDA regulated, pharmaceutical grade cannabinoid medicines. Its subsidiaries - MMJ BioPharma Labs and MMJ BioPharma Cultivation - hold federal designations, DEA licensure, and FDA IND approvals for natural full-spectrum cannabinoid soft-gel treatments targeting Huntington's Disease and Multiple Sclerosis.

MMJ is represented by attorney Megan Sheehan.

