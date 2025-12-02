Adastra recognized as Auto and Manufacturing Partner of the Year finalist, one of many AWS Partners around the globe that help their customers drive innovation

Adastra is excited to announce it is a finalist for AWS Industry Partner of the Year Auto and Manufacturing (EMEA). The award honours top AWS Partners that hold the AWS Automotive or Manufacturing Competency and help automotive and manufacturing customers accelerate transformation with purpose-built cloud capabilities and deep industry expertise.

The Geography and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize a wide range of AWS Partners that have embraced specialization, innovation, and cooperation over the past year. Geo and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize partners whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on AWS as they support their customers.

In a recent engagement with a global premium automotive manufacturer, Adastra drove over 15 million USD in annual savings and a 62% reduction in ticket processing time.

The manufacturer had landscape of disparate IT systems and siloed engineering data across ticketing and other areas, fragmenting visibility, slowing root-cause analysis, and hindering cross-team coordination.

Adastra unified these environments into a real-time single source of truth, enabling managers to instantly identify dependencies and blockers and giving engineers context-aware answers and guided resolution paths via natural language. Powered by Amazon Bedrock for generative AI and Amazon Neptune for graph context, Adastra's AWS-native agentic AI integrates with existing tools, links structured and semi-structured data through a knowledge graph, and provides role-based insights for engineers, managers, and executives. The solution also delivered a 76% drop in error and return rates, more than a 50% reduction in effort per ticket, and a 67% decrease in cost per ticket, offering a repeatable blueprint for other engineering domains and manufacturers.

"Our focus is outcomes-first. As an AWS Automotive Competency Partner, we help automakers modernize with responsible AI, strong governance, and repeatable blueprints that integrate with existing systems. Whether it's automated production planning with OptiSuite, predictive quality, connected mobility, or supply chain control towers, we deliver closed-loop automation that turns data into action and scales from pilot to enterprise." Cem Bilir, EVP Automotive Manufacturing

The Geography and Global AWS Partner Awards included a self-nomination process across several award categories, awarded at both the geographic and global level. All AWS Partners were invited to participate and submit a nomination. Award submissions were reviewed by a third-party, Canalys, and selected with special emphasis placed on customer success use cases.

In addition, there were several data-driven award categories, which were evaluated by a unique set of metrics that helped measure AWS Partners' performance over the past year. Canalys audited the datasets used to ensure that all measurements and calculations were objective and accurate. Finalists represented the top three ranked AWS Partners across each category.

The AWS Partner Network (APN) is a global program focused on helping partners innovate, accelerate their journey to the cloud, and take full advantage of the breadth and depth of AWS.

About Adastra

Adastra is a global leader in AI and data-driven transformation, helping organizations lead with artificial intelligence-responsibly, strategically, and at scale. With over 25 years of experience, Adastra empowers enterprise clients to unlock business value through data innovation, operational excellence, and smart customer engagement.

Trusted by some of the world's most prominent brands, Adastra delivers end-to-end solutions grounded in thoughtful strategy, robust governance, and deep technical expertise. From defining vision to ensuring execution, Adastra guides organizations through every stage of their AI, data and cloud journey-building future-ready capabilities and delivering measurable, lasting impact.

Adastra serves clients across key industries including financial services, automotive, manufacturing, technology, media and telecom (TMT), healthcare, retail, and professional services. The company employs more than 2,200 professionals across North America, Europe, and Asia.

