Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 02.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Darum setzen kluge Investoren auf die Rohstoffe Lithium, Antimon und Gold
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
02.12.2025 22:06 Uhr
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OUTBREAK 2: MALL MAYHEM, THE SEQUEL YOU'VE BEEN HUNGRY FOR, NOW UNLEASHED AT ZERO LATENCY VR VENUES WORLDWIDE

Outbreak 2: Mall Mayhem is the bigger, meaner, more intense sequel to Outbreak, Zero Latency VR's most popular immersive VR experience.

MELBOURNE, Australia, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zero Latency VR, the undisputed leader in immersive entertainment and the mastermind behind the largest true location-based VR network in the world, is thrilled to announce the launch of Outbreak 2: Mall Mayhem, the zombie-stuffed sequel fans have been ravenous for.

The apocalypse that began in Outbreak has exploded into full-blown chaos, and the place is heaving with mutant zombies. Spitters. Spewers. Boomers. New strains, new nightmares, and a feeding frenzy of the dead, unlike anything players have seen before. The world needs heroes willing to embrace the madness… or at least bring their crazy best.

As the first-ever official sequel developed by Zero Latency VR, Outbreak 2: Mall Mayhem cranks the intensity to 11 with:

  • All-new mutated zombie variants that get bigger, meaner, and more unhinged the deeper you go
  • Iconic mall battlegrounds, packed with shattering glass floors, raining fire, and an obstacle course straight out of a horror movie
  • Chaotic interactables like exploding toys and destructible mannequins - because in the apocalypse, everything must go
  • Full immersion, powered by Zero Latency's next-gen tech: no backpacks, no cables, 360° visuals, spatial audio, and a massive arena the size of a tennis court
  • Squad-based mayhem for up to 8 players - because zombie hunting is not a solo sport

"After the success of Outbreak, fans have been desperate for a sequel to continue the zombie-slaying action in a fresh setting," said Tim Ruse, CEO of Zero Latency VR. "Outbreak 2: Mall Mayhem delivers exactly that: a brutal, hilarious, chaotic romp through one of the most iconic battlegrounds imaginable. It takes everything players loved about the original and dials it all the way up."

Built entirely in-house at Zero Latency VR HQ in Melbourne, Australia, Outbreak 2: Mall Mayhem expands Zero Latency's genre offering and adds a bold new dimension to its growing catalog of blockbuster immersive VR adventures.

The dead are waiting. The mall is crawling. The mayhem is real.

And the world needs a squad brave enough to take it on.

Bookings now open at: https://booking.zerolatencyvr.com

ABOUT ZERO LATENCY:
Zero Latency VR is the global pioneer in immersive entertainment, pushing the boundaries of what's possible in location-based experiences. As the largest free-roam VR network on the planet, with 150+ cutting-edge venues across 30 countries, Zero Latency is where thrill-seekers come to live out their wildest fantasies.

SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS:
Instagram and TikTok: @zerolatencyvr
LinkedIn: Zero Latency VR

Press Contact:
Luke Mitchell
PR & Communications Manager
+61 (0) 413614412
luke.mitchell@zerolatencyvr.com

Outbreak 2: Mall Mayhem, available exclusively at Zero Latency VR venues worldwide

Zero Latency VR logo

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rHIV7Vf9IHo
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2835898/Outbreak_2_Mall_Mayhem_Key_Art.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2489254/Zero_Latency_VR_logo_2024_primairy_RGB_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/outbreak-2-mall-mayhem-the-sequel-youve-been-hungry-for-now-unleashed-at-zero-latency-vr-venues-worldwide-302629873.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.