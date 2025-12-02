Cadence (Nasdaq: CDNS):

WHO:

Dr. Anirudh Devgan, president and chief executive officer, Cadence (Nasdaq: CDNS).

WHAT:

Dr. Devgan will participate in a fireside chat at the Nasdaq 53rd Investor Conference in London on Tuesday, December 9, 2025.

WHEN:

The talk will be available live by webcast at 10:00 a.m. GMT on Tuesday, December 9, 2025. The presentation will be archived on the Cadence website and will be available for replay for one year.

WHERE:

The webcast will be available online at investor.cadence.com.

About Cadence

Cadence is a market leader in AI and digital twins, pioneering the application of computational software to accelerate innovation in the engineering design of silicon to systems. Our design solutions, based on Cadence's Intelligent System Design strategy, are essential for the world's leading semiconductor and systems companies to build their next-generation products from chips to full electromechanical systems that serve a wide range of markets, including hyperscale computing, mobile communications, automotive, aerospace, industrial, life sciences and robotics. In 2024, Cadence was recognized by the Wall Street Journal as one of the world's top 100 best-managed companies. Cadence solutions offer limitless opportunities-learn more at www.cadence.com.

