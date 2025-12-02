BluWave-ai Launches the Data Center Autopilot to Reduce the Operating Costs and Optimize Electricity Grid Loading

Cloud-based SaaS Product Turns Data Centers and Software Applications from Grid Consumers to Grid Partners Helping to Decarbonize and Stabilize the Electricity Supply

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESS Newswire / December 2, 2025 / BluWave-ai announced the expansion of the Smart Grid Optimizer product line with the launch of the BluWave-ai Data Center Autopilot . The software-as-a-service (SaaS) product provides application owners, colocation, and hyperscale data center operators with a fast-to-deploy solution to manage their immense and volatile power demands in concert with the dynamics of the local grid load.

Goldman Sachs Research estimates that the electricity demand from data centers worldwide will increase 50% by 2027 and up to 165% by 2030 from 2023 levels. This rapid increase is straining power grids globally with a massive volume of new capacity being built and connected, notably in Northern Virginia where 20GW of data center capacity is being added along with other US markets. This is resulting in data centers and other large loads being forced to wait until utilities and grid operators can prepare and ensure sufficient generation and delivery capacity. BluWave-ai Data Center Autopilot will allow for operation with much lower grid connection build-out.

RMI reports in a recent paper : In Northern Virginia Dominion Energy is warning that new data center connections may have to wait up to 7 years for connection, and in Dallas-Fort Worth some data center delivery dates are delayed until 2027 or later. Grid operators are seeing similar issues in Canada and worldwide. Hydro-Quebec expects data center power to grow by 7 times < [2] > and connection applications are being delayed or rejected . In British Columbia , the government is restricting data center energy use until the system is able to provide the capacity.

To meet this challenge, there is an opportunity to mitigate demand by throttling applications that are not time-critical running in data centers. Using patent-pending technology from BluWave-ai, the Data Center Autopilot realizes this by moving tasks that can be scheduled to operate at times where grid congestion and energy costs are lower, smoothing out spiky AI workloads while maintaining quality of service and uptime.

"The data center industry is struggling to balance immense growth with the imperative for sustainability and grid reliability. Our experience and proven technology for optimizing the grid using electric vehicles and renewable energy storage has given us a unique position to solve this problem," said Thomas Triplet VP of Engineering at BluWave-ai. "The BluWave-ai Data Center Autopilot leverages our patented approach to translate what's going on in the grid into an actionable signal for data center application workloads. This means data centers and their associated applications can finally act as a sophisticated, flexible partner to the grid, with up to 35% reduction of the peak electricity utilization. This effectively enables data center owners to achieve significant cost savings while lowering their carbon footprint."

"The strain that hyperscale AI is putting on the grid is a major concern for all colocation providers, especially as we commit to meeting aggressive sustainability goals. BluWave-ai's approach is unique because it goes beyond facility-level controls to address the power demands at the rack and application level," said Mike Lalonde, Co-founder at Purecolo. "Integrating Data Center Autopilot allows us to provide our customers with a truly granular demand response capability, ensuring we can optimize workloads to align with the grid's real-time cost and carbon intensity. This partnership is a key step for Purecolo to manage volatility, offer superior quality of service, and deliver on our promise of a more efficient, net-zero-ready data center."

Built on BluWave-ai's patented AI energy optimization technology, the Data Center Autopilot provides:

Applications Owner Benefits : Application owners who have not time sensitive applications can subscribe to the service and opt in to energy use reduction during grid constrained times and receive a direct revenue stream from BluWave-ai reducing their overall cost of operations. BluWave-ai aggregates multiple applications within a data center or across data centers in an electricity system operator service area

Data Center Operator Benefits : The platform provides joint optimization for all connected assets (on-site batteries, data center management system and applications) to perform peak demand reduction and energy arbitrage. This delivers a demonstrable ROI with net reduction in total electricity expenditure and measurable improvements in power usage efficiency using existing hardware assets.

ESG and Carbon Emissions Reduction: By preferentially scheduling workloads to run during periods of high renewable energy availability, the solution actively helps operators achieve aggressive carbon usage effectiveness targets and meet net-zero sustainability mandates which are quantified by the platform for ESG reporting purposes

The system uses a proprietary, predictive signal, BluScore which communicates the real-time cost, carbon intensity, and availability of grid power. This signal is consumed by the BluWave-ai AI optimizer to automatically throttle, pause, or shift non-critical workloads, containers, or individual applications. This precision ensures quality of service for mission-critical functions is maintained while enabling participation with highly granular demand response and other electricity market services.

The solution operates on the BluWave-ai Infrastructure Cube , already deployed across Canada to seamlessly connect with utilities, system operators and with BluWave-ai's other Smart Grid Optimizer solutions. The platform standardizes and handles "dirty data" from the grid providing more accurate grid predictions for optimal control in concert with other electricity consumers and producers, supporting the power grid. It also coordinates with other distributed energy resources on the grid such as any available on-site battery energy storage at data centers, providing further opportunities for participation in demand response and energy arbitrage further improving net operating costs.

"With the large volume in grid interconnection requested and ramp in loads from existing data center operators, distribution grids are constrained given the increasing electrification coming from general grid loads and EVs, " said Devashish Paul, CEO and Founder of BluWave-ai, "Our Data center Autopilot will allow non-time-sensitive data center loads to self throttle as much as 100 percent during grid constrained periods. This capability is operational across Canada with EVs and we're bringing the capability to data center applications. For a 100MW group of non-time-sensitive applications such as AI model training or other batch processing compute intensive applications, our simulations for a weekly load suggest the potential for a drop from 100MW peak loads to an average of less than 65MW peak"

For more information on how the Bluwave-ai Data Center Autopilot can optimize your data center operation, contact info@bluwave-ai.com

