Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2025) - DiagnosTear Technologies Inc. (CSE: DTR) (FSE: X8F) ("DiagnosTear" or the "Company"), a fast-growing innovator in point-of-care ocular diagnostics, is pleased to announce a collaboration with AlyaTec, a globally renowned Contract Research Organization (CRO), specializing in allergy and environmental diseases, to initiate a clinical study of TeaRx Red Eye in order to advance the global commercialization of TeaRx Red Eye and strengthen its FDA submission pathway.

TeaRx Red Eye is being developed as the first rapid, multi-biomarker diagnostic test designed to differentiate between Adenoviral conjunctivitis, Herpetic keratitis, and Allergic conjunctivitis at the point of care. These three conditions drive hundreds of millions of clinic visits every year, yet misdiagnosis remains widespread due to the absence of fast, accurate testing. TeaRx aims to change that with a simple test that delivers clinical answers in minutes.

The new study with AlyaTec will examine documented allergy patients and collect tear samples before and after a controlled provocation of ocular allergy. Thirty patients are planned for enrollment, with approvals and site setup expected to take approximately 3 months, followed by 2-3 months of patient recruitment.

All samples will undergo independent, quantitative testing of total tear IgE, and results will be compared to DiagnosTear's TeaRx Red Eye assay. This work is designed to finalize the validation, and the analytical characterization of tear IgE as a biomarker for allergic conjunctivitis and to reinforce the Company's scientific case for its comprehensive Red Eye diagnostic panel.

"This collaboration with AlyaTec represents a strong accelerator for our Red Eye program," said Dr. Shimon Gross, CEO of DiagnosTear. "Accurate differentiation of red eye conditions has been a long-standing unmet need. Our goal is to deliver a test that gives clinicians immediate clarity, improves patient management, and reduces unnecessary treatments. This study moves us significantly closer to that vision."

Dr. Gross added: "With the AlyaTec collaboration now underway, we believe TeaRx Red Eye is positioned to become one of the most clinically impactful and commercially significant innovations in ophthalmic diagnostics."

Pending successful validation, DiagnosTear plans to advance additional clinical trials to support FDA clearance and prepare for global commercialization.

About DiagnosTear Technologies Inc.

DiagnosTear Technologies Inc. is a global leader in rapid, point-of-care diagnostics for ocular diseases. The Company develops multi-parametric tests that provide fast, clinically actionable insights based on tear fluid analysis. DiagnosTear's mission is to transform ophthalmic care with accessible diagnostics that support precise, data-driven decision making.

About AlyaTec

AlyaTec is a French Clinical Research Organization (CRO) specializing in allergy research. Known for its sophisticated clinical models and translational expertise, AlyaTec supports companies worldwide in advancing innovative diagnostic and therapeutic solutions.

