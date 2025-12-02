Elgin, South Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2025) - Evans Heating & Cooling has announced its participation in the 50th Annual Catfish Stomp Parade in Elgin SC, taking place on Saturday, December 6, 2025, beginning at 10:00 a.m. To mark the occasion, the company will unveil a Winter Wonderland-themed float as part of the parade lineup. The route will begin at the corner of Bowen Street and Main Street and continue to Potter Community Park.





The Catfish Stomp Parade is a long-running community event that began as a small local gathering. Now entering its 50th year, it has grown into a notable seasonal tradition expected to bring together residents, families, businesses, and visitors for a day of holiday-themed activities. By contributing a float, Evans Heating & Cooling will take part in the parade alongside marching groups, performers, and community organizations, helping to shape this established event.

Evans Heating & Cooling views its participation in the parade as an opportunity to strengthen its connection with residents in Elgin and the surrounding areas. As a local HVAC service provider, the company works with homeowners and businesses to deliver heating and cooling services throughout the year. Visibility at a longstanding community event such as the Catfish Stomp Parade offers additional exposure to attendees who may be seeking AC and heating repair service, maintenance, or installation support.

Participation in the parade also aligns with the company's continued interest in local engagement. Events like the Catfish Stomp provide a platform for local businesses to engage directly with residents in a public setting while contributing to a broader community effort.





Evans Heating & Cooling has expressed appreciation for the support it has received from the community throughout the year and looks forward to joining fellow participants in this year's celebration. Attendees of the Catfish Stomp Parade are encouraged to view the Winter Wonderland float along the parade route as part of the event's lineup.

About Evans Heating & Cooling

Evans Heating & Cooling is a family-owned HVAC company based in Elgin, South Carolina, serving residential and commercial clients in the region. The company provides heating and cooling repair, installation, and maintenance services, with a focus on efficiency and current HVAC technologies.

