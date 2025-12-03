Host and Mom-In-Chief Reveals Viral-Worthy Gifting Game Plan and Holiday Countdown Hacks on TipsOnTv

Lifestyle Expert Christine Pullara Reveals How to Finish Your Gift List on Time and Under Budget!

ATLANTA, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / December 2, 2025 / Be honest, the holiday season hits hard. Between shopping, baking, family plans and work deadlines, the to-do list keeps growing while the time keeps shrinking. There is a solution for smart ways to simplify the season and still make it meaningful. Veteran TV host and lifestyle pro Christine Pullara offers some budget-friendly gift picks to time-saving planning hacks. Whether it is quick wins or long-haul prep, Christine's tips will help everyone shop smarter, plan better, and actually enjoy the season for once.

Lifestyle Expert Christine Pullara Shares Easy Countdown to the Holidays

TV Host & Lifestyle Expert Christine Pullara with Holiday Countdown Hacks

ELEVATE THE HOLIDAY SEASON

Here is an elevated tip for making holiday gatherings extra special. Melt into holiday moments. With LINDOR, sharing bliss is as simple as filling a bowl and letting guests discover the magic inside every truffle. Luxurious Lindt LINDOR Truffles add an instant touch of festive, holiday magic. This year, there is even more to celebrate! For the first time, LINDOR is joining the iconic Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade with the enchanting "Master Chocolatier Ballroom" float. Do not miss the magic this Thanksgiving! For more information, visit www.lindtusa.com

A SECRET FOR LOOKING GREAT

Look great all the time with COSRX. Known for its viral Snail Mucin and runway-approved Peptide formulas, COSRX now brings the ultimate holiday must-have, The Peptide Collagen Hydrogel Eye Patch. With four peptides, low-molecular collagen, niacinamide, caffeine, and naturally pink vitamin B12, it lifts, brightens, and de-puffs tired eyes in just 10 mins. The cooling jelly texture refreshes instantly, perfect for prepping the skin before makeup or when skin needs a reset. Raved about on TikTok and used at Paris Fashion Week - it can be found on Amazon. For more information, visit www.cosrx.com

A GIFT TO SPARK CREATIVITY

For the musician in the family, check out the PocketDrum 2 Max that lets anyone play anytime anywhere. Drum and it will not disturb anyone nearby because all of the sound goes through headphones or speakers, so anyone can enjoy drumming indoors, in public areas or in shared spaces. It is designed for portability on the go because the drumsticks, pedals, and adapter are all lightweight and easy to pack. It sounds great too because hit its smoothly and is responsive to the drummer, making it a satisfying thoughtful gift. For more information, visit www.aeroband.com

