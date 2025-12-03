Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2025) - Metavista3D Inc. (TSXV: DDD) (FSE: E3T) ("Metavista3D" or the "Company"), a company dedicated to developing AI-based displays that enable superior spatial reality experiences without the need for 3D glasses, is pleased to announce its financial results for the third quarter of 2025, highlighting significant revenue growth driven by new orders for its technology. Please refer to the unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, filed on www.sedarplus.ca for more information. Unless otherwise specified, all dollar amounts are denominated in Canadian dollars.

Q3 2025 Highlights:

New customer orders generated revenues of $1,809,508, representing a 100% increase compared to Q2.

The Company reported a gross profit margin1 of approximately 23%, reflecting improved operational efficiency and growing market adoption. Gross profit margin is defined as gross profit divided by total revenue.

Jeff Carlson, CEO of Metavista3D, commented: "We are very encouraged by this strong increase in revenue. We expect even stronger performance in Q4 and believe we are well positioned for substantial growth in the coming year."

About Metavista3D

Metavista3D Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary psHolix AG, is developing AI-driven, pseudo-holographic display technologies aimed at enabling glasses-free 3D visualization of spatial content. The Company holds a portfolio of over 20 patents related to this technology. For more information, visit www.metavista3D.com.

Metavista3D's shares are publicly traded and listed in Canada on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol DDD, and on the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt and others under the ticker symbol E3T.

Non-IFRS Measures

The Company has included certain non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios in this press release, including gross profit margin. Management believes that non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios, when supplementing measures determined in accordance with IFRS, provide investors with an improved ability to evaluate the underlying performance of the Company. Non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS, and therefore they may not be comparable to similar measures employed by other companies. This data is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. When used in this news release, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "seek", "propose", "estimate", "expect", and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify forward-looking information. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information with respect to, among other things, business objectives, expected growth, including Q4 growth, results of operations, performance, operational efficiency and market adoption, business projects and opportunities, the development and expansion of the Company's technology and financial results. This information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Such information reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events based on certain material factors and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, changes in market, competition, governmental or regulatory developments, general economic conditions and other factors set out in the Company's public disclosure documents. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to vary from those described in this news release, including without limitation those listed above. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this news release and such forward-looking information included in, or incorporated by reference in this news release, should not be unduly relied upon. Such statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update any forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

1 Gross profit margin is a non-IFRS ratio with no standard meaning under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Refer to the "Non-IFRS Measures" section of this press release.

