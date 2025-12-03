Brainomix Announces New Study Published in Lancet Digital Health Demonstrating Impact of Brainomix 360 Stroke to Increase Endovascular Thrombectomy Rates

Study in Lancet Digital Health represents the largest real-world evaluation of stroke AI imaging, encompassing data from more than 450,000 patients admitted to 107 NHS England hospitals over a 5-year period

Brainomix 360 Stroke was deployed to 26 hospitals to evaluate the impact on stroke treatment pre- and post-implementation

Results showed Brainomix 360 Stroke was associated with a 100% increase in endovascular thrombectomy rates, with a particularly significant impact on treatment rates in primary stroke centers, and a notable reduction in transfer delays

OXFORD, England and CHICAGO, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brainomix, a global leader and pioneer of AI-powered imaging tools in stroke and lung fibrosis, today announced the publication of a prospective real-world study demonstrating that its AI imaging platform, Brainomix 360 Stroke, significantly increased rates of endovascular thrombectomy (EVT) treatment, a minimally invasive surgical procedure for patients with large vessel occlusion stroke, and reduced delays in patient triage and transfer. The data were published in The Lancet Digital Health in a paper titled, "Artificial intelligence imaging decision support for acute stroke treatment in England: a prospective observational study."

"As a Company that prides itself on a foundation of evidence-based medicine, we are delighted with the publication of this landmark study of Brainomix 360 Stroke in Lancet Digital Health. The significant increase in mechanical thrombectomy and intravenous thrombolysis with an associated improvement in clinical outcomes validates what we have seen in other studies, but at an unprecedented scale," said Dr George Harston, Chief Medical and Innovation Officer, Brainomix, and Consultant Physician, Oxford University Hospitals.

"It is particularly exciting to see that access to care improves in all hospitals and particularly in non-specialist general hospitals, where there is the greatest unmet need and to which most stroke patients will initially present. Through this unique collaboration with clinical teams across NHS England and the Health Innovation Network, we have demonstrated the generalisable impact that stroke AI technology can have for improving patient care."

Dr David Hargroves, NHS National Clinical Director for Stroke and co-author of the study, said: "This landmark study confirms what stroke physicians have been witnessing on their wards every day - that this AI technology is changing lives. It is slashing waits for a stroke diagnosis, hugely increasing the chance of a stroke patient to receive life- and disability-saving treatments - improving their chances of returning to independent living and a better quality of life. This publication is the result of a strategic investment by the UK government into AI research and its integration into the NHS, providing robust evidence that supports national clinical guidelines."

Professor Gary Ford, Chief Executive of Health Innovation Oxford and Thames Valley which carried out the evaluation, said: "This is an AI solution that is meeting a clear need and delivering impact and benefit for patients across the NHS. Our evaluation is the largest into the impact of using stroke AI on increasing access and timeliness of the delivery of thrombectomy to people with stroke. It has highlighted the large impact on improving access to this vital treatment, particularly for patients who initially present to hospitals without the capability to deliver thrombectomy."

The study evaluated the impact of AI stroke imaging software on stroke treatment, encompassing data collected by the national stroke audit registry, Sentinel Stroke National Audit Programme (SSNAP), from 107 hospitals in England over a 5-year period, representing more than 450,000 patients. Brainomix 360 Stroke was deployed across four regional stroke networks in England, consisting of 26 hospitals (both primary and comprehensive stroke centers), where data from more than 71,000 individual patients with ischemic stroke was collected, and a pre- and post-implementation analysis was conducted.

Key highlights from the study include:

Sites using Brainomix 360 Stroke (evaluation sites) saw a 100% increase in EVT, compared with a 63% increase at non-evaluation sites.

At the level of the individual patient, the use of AI stroke software was associated with an increased likelihood of EVT compared with patients for whom AI software was not used (OR 1.57, p<0.0001).

The increase in treatment rates as a result of the use of Brainomix 360 Stroke was associated with improved patient outcomes, i.e. less severe disability at the time of discharge from hospital.

The increase in patient treatment with EVT was most marked in primary stroke centers, suggesting that the greatest benefit of stroke AI software is at hospitals with fewer specialist doctors, who routinely use accessible imaging such as non-contrast CT and CT angiography.

Primary stroke centers using Brainomix 360 Stroke also saw a notable reduction of 64 minutes in the door-in-door-out (DIDO) times between admitting a patient and transferring them to a specialized center for EVT.

A higher rate of intravenous thrombolysis (IVT), a drug treatment for stroke, was observed at evaluation sites, with patients reviewed with AI software more likely to receive IVT (OR 1.99, p<0.0001).

The study results support current clinical guidelines from both the NHS and the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, which recommend the routine use of AI imaging decision-support software in acute stroke care.

About Brainomix 360 Stroke

Brainomix 360 Stroke is the world's first fully automated AI imaging platform, specifically designed for acute stroke assessment across every stage of the patient pathway, facilitating more confident treatment and transfer decisions for patients in all hospitals, regardless of local resources or expertise. By integrating advanced algorithms for CT, CTA, CTP, and MRI, Brainomix 360 Stroke enables faster, more accurate diagnosis and empowers clinicians to make informed decisions that improve patient outcomes.

About Brainomix

Brainomix is a global pioneer in AI medical imaging, enabling precision medicine for better treatment decisions in stroke and lung fibrosis. Its flagship product, Brainomix 360 Stroke, is the world's first fully automated AI-imaging platform, designed for acute stroke assessment at all points of the patient pathway, facilitating more confident treatment and transfer decisions for patients in all hospitals, regardless of local resources or expertise. Brainomix 360 e-Lung technology applies AI-driven CT biomarkers to identify, monitor, and predict disease progression in pulmonary fibrosis. Founded as a spinout from the?University of?Oxford, Brainomix has offices in the UK,?Ireland?and the?USA, and operations in more than 20 countries.

To learn more about Brainomix and its technology visit www.brainomix.com

