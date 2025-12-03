New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2025) - Jennie's Kitchen NYC, a locally owned organic meal delivery service that offers healthy, delicious, chef-curated meals to Manhattan, Brooklyn, Staten Island, and select Tri-State areas, is excited to announce the launch of its thoughtfully curated 2025 holiday menu.

Whether celebrating Hanukkah, Christmas or just the joy of this time of year, Jennie's Kitchen invites home cooks, families and hosts alike to skip the stress and savor the season. Offering a full range of options - from a complete holiday meal to à la carte items - every dish is crafted with regionally sourced ingredients, a touch of heartfelt warmth and the unforgettable taste of home cooking delivered straight to the customer's door.

Choose from these crowd-pleasing selections:

Mains: Ready-to-heat entrées like comforting 50-layer lasagna, tender beef pot pie and whole roasted chicken with lemon and thyme.

Ready-to-heat entrées like comforting 50-layer lasagna, tender beef pot pie and whole roasted chicken with lemon and thyme. Sides: Showstopping accompaniments that include perfectly roasted maple Brussels sprouts, ooey-gooey mac and cheese and creamy mashed potatoes.

Showstopping accompaniments that include perfectly roasted maple Brussels sprouts, ooey-gooey mac and cheese and creamy mashed potatoes. Appetizers: Passable starters such as pan-fried Halloumi with hot honey, cacio e pepe cheese puffs and asparagus soup with crab crostinis.

Passable starters such as pan-fried Halloumi with hot honey, cacio e pepe cheese puffs and asparagus soup with crab crostinis. Desserts & Baked Goods: An array of incredible indulgences, including apple, pecan and pumpkin pie, fan-favorite sprinkle cookies, quiche lorraine and pull-apart homemade rolls.

For an intimate dinner or for feeding a crowd, Jennie's Kitchen makes it simple to celebrate the holiday season with gratitude for spending less time in the kitchen and more time around the table with loved ones. Jennie's also offers customizable options to accommodate various dietary needs, including allergies, gluten intolerance, lactose sensitivities and more.

With Jennie's Kitchen, customers can access multiple delivery options across NYC and the surrounding areas throughout December to meet all holiday needs. Orders will arrive fresh, flavorful and ready to serve!

To learn more about Jennie's Kitchen NYC, visit the website here. To place orders, please visit https://www.jkgourmetnyc.com/our-menu.

About Jennie's Kitchen NYC:

Jennie's Kitchen NYC, created in 2008, serves up delicious, ready-to-eat home-cooked meals made with fresh and selectively sourced ingredients. As a meal delivery service in the NYC and Tri-State Area, Jennie's Kitchen prioritizes farm-to-table menu options containing healthy ingredients with a touch of international flair. With no membership required and rotating menu items, Jennie's Kitchen is on a mission to deliver great food at a great price, one meal at a time.

