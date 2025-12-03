Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 03.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Darum setzen kluge Investoren auf die Rohstoffe Lithium, Antimon und Gold
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
03.12.2025 01:26 Uhr
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Electronic Caregiver, inc.: Electronic Caregiver Positions Addison Care as a Transformative Enablement Platform for CMS's New ACCESS Model

LAS CRUCES, NEW MEXICO / ACCESS Newswire / December 2, 2025 / Following CMS's announcement of the new ACCESS Model (Advancing Chronic Care with Effective, Scalable Solutions), Electronic Caregiver, Inc. (ECG) announced its intention to collaborate with eligible Medicare Part B providers and health organizations once CMS releases its list of participating entities in 2026.

The ACCESS Model is designed to modernize chronic disease management by incentivizing continuous, tech-enabled care and rewarding measurable improvements in patient outcomes. CMS will begin accepting applications from Medicare Part B-enrolled organizations in January 2026, with the model launching July 2026 and spanning a 10-year performance period.

Electronic Caregiver and its Addison Care platform anticipate playing a powerful support role for ACCESS-enrolled physicians and clinical organizations needing advanced technology, daily engagement infrastructure, outcome-supporting data, and coordinated TeleCare capabilities.

The ACCESS Model's Objectives

According to CMS, the ACCESS Model:

  • Provides outcome-based payments to Medicare Part B providers managing chronic conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, metabolic disease, chronic pain, and mental health.

  • Encourages continuous, technology-supported chronic care rather than episodic, transactional interactions.

  • Seeks scalable models that deliver measurable improvements in blood pressure control, medication adherence, symptom stability, and reduction in preventable hospitalizations.

  • Will publish a list of approved Model participants in late 2026, prior to launch.

Addison Care Tablet

How Addison Care Aligns With CMS's Vision

While Electronic Caregiver itself is not a Medicare Part B provider and will not be a direct ACCESS Model applicant, Addison Care has been engineered for exactly the kind of continuous, longitudinal care that ACCESS seeks to incentivize.

Addison offers ACCESS-aligned providers:

  • Daily high-frequency patient engagement

  • Continuous remote monitoring and symptom checks

  • Comprehensive care-coordination workflows

  • Behavioral-health and emotional-support touchpoints

  • Medication guidance and adherence support

  • Intelligent early-warning indicators to preempt deterioration

  • 24/7 TeleCare oversight

  • Full EHR integration, including athenahealth's 160,000-provider network

As CMS explicitly notes, legacy app-only tools, smart meters, and single-device RPM platforms have historically failed to generate adequate engagement or long-term outcome improvements.

Addison Care solves these limitations through high-touch, multi-dimensional engagement-the kind CMS intends to reward.

CEO STATEMENT

Anthony Dohrmann, Founder & CEO, Electronic Caregiver, Inc.

"CMS's ACCESS Model is more than a policy shift - it's a recognition that chronic care can no longer be episodic, reactive, or device-only. It must be continuous, relational, data-driven, and human. That is the very architecture Addison Care was built upon, long before CMS put a name to it.

For more than a decade, we have invested in building a model of in-home chronic care that engages patients daily, identifies problems earlier, coordinates interventions faster, and eases the burden on both families and clinicians. Addison isn't another app or sensor. It's a full virtual caregiver supported by a world-class TeleCare team who provide meaningful, consistent, human attention - the kind CMS is now formally encouraging nationwide.

Addison Care is already demonstrating the very improvements ACCESS seeks to scale: higher patient engagement, improved adherence, fewer avoidable hospitalizations, earlier detection of deterioration, reduced long-term care costs, and better quality of life for aging and chronically ill Americans.

As Medicare signals a decade-long commitment to outcome-focused, tech-enabled chronic care, Addison's platform, data architecture, and human engagement engine position us as one of the most scalable support solutions for ACCESS-enrolled providers. We stand ready to collaborate with organizations participating in ACCESS as they seek modern infrastructure capable of achieving the Model's goals.

We are proud that a company born in Las Cruces, New Mexico, is contributing to a national transformation in chronic care. ACCESS validates the mission, technology, strategy, and vision that our team has pursued for years - and we are only at the beginning."

Next Steps

In preparation for ACCESS model implementation, Electronic Caregiver is:

  • Engaging with Medicare Part B providers, health systems, and ACO-like entities who may pursue ACCESS enrollment

  • Expanding Medicaid deployments (12 states approved, rising toward 19 with dozens of applications in queue)

  • Scaling Addison Medicare RPM + CCM support models nationwide

  • Strengthening EHR automation and seamless data exchange

  • Preparing turnkey modules that ACCESS-eligible providers can deploy to support chronic care outcomes

ACCESS Model Participation Eligibility - FAQ Disclaimer

Q: Is Electronic Caregiver / Addison Care an ACCESS Model participant?
A: No. Addison Care is not a Medicare Part B provider and cannot apply directly to ACCESS.

Q: Who can apply?
A: Only organizations and clinicians enrolled in Medicare Part B may apply to participate in ACCESS. CMS will publish a list of approved participants in late 2026.
Source: CMS ACCESS FAQs

Q: How does Addison Care fit into the ACCESS Model?
A: Addison Care is a technology and longitudinal care-support platform that Medicare Part B providers may choose to partner with to help deliver continuous engagement, monitoring, care-coordination, and outcome-focused support. Addison itself is not the applicant.

Q: Is Electronic Caregiver guaranteeing ACCESS eligibility or acceptance?
A: No. Our role is limited to being a clinical enablement partner for ACCESS-enrolled entities.

Q: Does CMS endorse Addison Care?
A: No. CMS does not endorse specific vendors. Access to Addison is subject to provider and payer rules.

About Electronic Caregiver, Inc.

Electronic Caregiver is a health-technology company headquartered in Las Cruces, New Mexico, specializing in continuous, technology-enabled chronic care support. The company's flagship platform, Addison Care, integrates daily patient engagement, remote monitoring, behavioral-health touchpoints, early-warning detection, and 24/7 TeleCare support. Designed to complement physicians, clinics, and Medicare Part B providers, Addison delivers longitudinal oversight and coordinated care workflows that help improve outcomes for seniors and chronically ill individuals. Electronic Caregiver does not participate in Medicare Part B and is not a direct applicant to the CMS ACCESS Model; instead, the company serves as a technology and care-management enablement partner for eligible providers.

Media Contact
media@ecg-hq.com
(575) 649-7808

SOURCE: Electronic Caregiver, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/electronic-caregiver-positions-addison-care-as-a-transformative-enabl-1114083

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.