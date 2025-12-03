Electronic Caregiver, inc.: Electronic Caregiver Positions Addison Care as a Transformative Enablement Platform for CMS's New ACCESS Model

LAS CRUCES, NEW MEXICO / ACCESS Newswire / December 2, 2025 / Following CMS's announcement of the new ACCESS Model (Advancing Chronic Care with Effective, Scalable Solutions), Electronic Caregiver, Inc. (ECG) announced its intention to collaborate with eligible Medicare Part B providers and health organizations once CMS releases its list of participating entities in 2026.

The ACCESS Model is designed to modernize chronic disease management by incentivizing continuous, tech-enabled care and rewarding measurable improvements in patient outcomes. CMS will begin accepting applications from Medicare Part B-enrolled organizations in January 2026, with the model launching July 2026 and spanning a 10-year performance period.

Electronic Caregiver and its Addison Care platform anticipate playing a powerful support role for ACCESS-enrolled physicians and clinical organizations needing advanced technology, daily engagement infrastructure, outcome-supporting data, and coordinated TeleCare capabilities.

The ACCESS Model's Objectives

According to CMS, the ACCESS Model:

Provides outcome-based payments to Medicare Part B providers managing chronic conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, metabolic disease, chronic pain, and mental health.

Encourages continuous, technology-supported chronic care rather than episodic, transactional interactions.

Seeks scalable models that deliver measurable improvements in blood pressure control, medication adherence, symptom stability, and reduction in preventable hospitalizations.

Will publish a list of approved Model participants in late 2026, prior to launch.

How Addison Care Aligns With CMS's Vision

While Electronic Caregiver itself is not a Medicare Part B provider and will not be a direct ACCESS Model applicant, Addison Care has been engineered for exactly the kind of continuous, longitudinal care that ACCESS seeks to incentivize.

Addison offers ACCESS-aligned providers:

Daily high-frequency patient engagement

Continuous remote monitoring and symptom checks

Comprehensive care-coordination workflows

Behavioral-health and emotional-support touchpoints

Medication guidance and adherence support

Intelligent early-warning indicators to preempt deterioration

24/7 TeleCare oversight

Full EHR integration, including athenahealth's 160,000-provider network

As CMS explicitly notes, legacy app-only tools, smart meters, and single-device RPM platforms have historically failed to generate adequate engagement or long-term outcome improvements.

Addison Care solves these limitations through high-touch, multi-dimensional engagement-the kind CMS intends to reward.

CEO STATEMENT

Anthony Dohrmann, Founder & CEO, Electronic Caregiver, Inc.

"CMS's ACCESS Model is more than a policy shift - it's a recognition that chronic care can no longer be episodic, reactive, or device-only. It must be continuous, relational, data-driven, and human. That is the very architecture Addison Care was built upon, long before CMS put a name to it.

For more than a decade, we have invested in building a model of in-home chronic care that engages patients daily, identifies problems earlier, coordinates interventions faster, and eases the burden on both families and clinicians. Addison isn't another app or sensor. It's a full virtual caregiver supported by a world-class TeleCare team who provide meaningful, consistent, human attention - the kind CMS is now formally encouraging nationwide.

Addison Care is already demonstrating the very improvements ACCESS seeks to scale: higher patient engagement, improved adherence, fewer avoidable hospitalizations, earlier detection of deterioration, reduced long-term care costs, and better quality of life for aging and chronically ill Americans.

As Medicare signals a decade-long commitment to outcome-focused, tech-enabled chronic care, Addison's platform, data architecture, and human engagement engine position us as one of the most scalable support solutions for ACCESS-enrolled providers. We stand ready to collaborate with organizations participating in ACCESS as they seek modern infrastructure capable of achieving the Model's goals.

We are proud that a company born in Las Cruces, New Mexico, is contributing to a national transformation in chronic care. ACCESS validates the mission, technology, strategy, and vision that our team has pursued for years - and we are only at the beginning."

Next Steps

In preparation for ACCESS model implementation, Electronic Caregiver is:

Engaging with Medicare Part B providers , health systems, and ACO-like entities who may pursue ACCESS enrollment

Expanding Medicaid deployments (12 states approved, rising toward 19 with dozens of applications in queue)

Scaling Addison Medicare RPM + CCM support models nationwide

Strengthening EHR automation and seamless data exchange

Preparing turnkey modules that ACCESS-eligible providers can deploy to support chronic care outcomes

ACCESS Model Participation Eligibility - FAQ Disclaimer

Q: Is Electronic Caregiver / Addison Care an ACCESS Model participant?

A: No. Addison Care is not a Medicare Part B provider and cannot apply directly to ACCESS.

Q: Who can apply?

A: Only organizations and clinicians enrolled in Medicare Part B may apply to participate in ACCESS. CMS will publish a list of approved participants in late 2026.

Source: CMS ACCESS FAQs

Q: How does Addison Care fit into the ACCESS Model?

A: Addison Care is a technology and longitudinal care-support platform that Medicare Part B providers may choose to partner with to help deliver continuous engagement, monitoring, care-coordination, and outcome-focused support. Addison itself is not the applicant.

Q: Is Electronic Caregiver guaranteeing ACCESS eligibility or acceptance?

A: No. Our role is limited to being a clinical enablement partner for ACCESS-enrolled entities.

Q: Does CMS endorse Addison Care?

A: No. CMS does not endorse specific vendors. Access to Addison is subject to provider and payer rules.

About Electronic Caregiver, Inc.

Electronic Caregiver is a health-technology company headquartered in Las Cruces, New Mexico, specializing in continuous, technology-enabled chronic care support. The company's flagship platform, Addison Care, integrates daily patient engagement, remote monitoring, behavioral-health touchpoints, early-warning detection, and 24/7 TeleCare support. Designed to complement physicians, clinics, and Medicare Part B providers, Addison delivers longitudinal oversight and coordinated care workflows that help improve outcomes for seniors and chronically ill individuals. Electronic Caregiver does not participate in Medicare Part B and is not a direct applicant to the CMS ACCESS Model; instead, the company serves as a technology and care-management enablement partner for eligible providers.

