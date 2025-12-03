Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2025) - Powermax Minerals Inc. (CSE: PMAX) (OTCQB: PWMXF) (FSE: T23) ("Powermax" or the "Company") wishes to announce a board change, effective immediately, Michael Nederhoff will join the board of directors replacing the Michael Malana. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Malana for his service.

Michael Nederhoff has a diverse work experience spanning several industries. Michael is the Chief Operating Officer at Served With Honor. Prior to that, he ran his own independent agency called WiLRo Consulting, which specialized in strategy, sales, marketing, distribution, brand management, and new product development. Michael has worked with various clients, including Jagermeister, Dry Soda, Mindset, Waisamama, Sesh+, and several start-ups. Nederhoff also worked as an Executive in Residence at Co.Labs and as the Chairman of the Board at Psyched Wellness. Before that, he was the CEO of Shelter and the President of JUUL Labs. His earlier experiences include serving as the General Manager at CytoSport, Inc., the VP of Sales at Red Bull Canada, the Director of Sales at Frito Lay, and holding various roles at Cadburys Schweppes PLC as the Director of Sales/Regional Manager/BDM/NAM.

In conjunction with Michael joining the board of directors of Powermax Minerals, 200,000 stock options and 300,000 restricted stock units ("RSU") will be granted.

"Michael Nederhoff joining the board adds synergies and efficiencies to Powermax," commented Paul Gorman, CEO of Powermax. "We thank Michael Malana for his efforts and continued support of the company."

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has renewed its agreement with Euro Digital Media Ltd. ("Euro Digital") (address: 71-75 Shelton Street, Covent Garden, London, UK. WC2H 9JQ; email: info@eurodigitalmedia.co.uk) for marketing services for up to an additional three months commencing on or about December 4th, 2025 , or until budget exhaustion, and that the term of the marketing services may be extended or shortened at the discretion of management depending on, amongst other things, the efficacy of the marketing services.

Euro Digital shall, as appropriate, create campaigns, ad groups, text ads, display ads, perform detailed keyword research, setup and manage remarketing campaigns, optimize keyword options, coordinate online advertisers and marketers corresponding to online marketing targets, create landing pages for ad campaigns and generally bring attention to the business of the Company. The promotional activity undertaken by Euro Digital will occur on a www.thestockreport.com landing page, and via Google ads and native advertising.

The Company will pay a fee of USD $500,000 (plus GST) to Euro Digital. The Company will not issue any securities to Euro Digital as compensation for its marketing services. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, Euro Digital (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company and has an arm's length relationship with the Company.

About Powermax Minerals Inc.

Powermax Minerals Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing rare earth element projects. The Company holds an option to acquire the Cameron REE Property, comprising three mineral claims totaling approximately 2,984 hectares in British Columbia. Powermax also optioned to acquire the Atikokan REE Property, consisting of 455 unpatented mining claims in NW Ontario. Powermax also owns a 100% interest in the Ogden Bear Lodge Project, in Crook County, Wyoming.

