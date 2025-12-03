

Launching in Macao on December 1, covering over 1,000 merchants, with MOP3 off the first transaction to kick-start a new "Tap to Pay" experience. Macau Pass, in partnership with Alipay, officially launches MPay Tap! service across Macao on December 1, 2025, delivering a seamless "Tap to Pay" experience for residents. The roll-out marks a new milestone for the city's mobile payment ecosystem, opening fresh access for localized digital services while boosting retail consumption and accelerating merchants' digital transformation, committed to driving the growth of Macao's digital economy and smart city initiatives together. No app launch in advance required: users simply unlock their phone and tap the Alipay Tap! terminal to pay- with a faster, smoother transaction flow. Upgraded Payment Experience, Enjoy Macao Effortlessly with "Tap to Pay" Originally launched by Alipay in Chinese Mainland in July 2024, the Alipay Tap! service leverages near-field communication (NFC) and barcode payment technologies. Users can pay by tapping their unlocked phone on the Alipay Tap! terminal, skipping the need to open the app in advance. Since launching, the service has rapidly gained traction, reaching over 200million users in just over a year and expanding to more than 400 cities, 5,000 brands and millions of retail outlets nationwide. Leveraging the Alipay Tap! technology, MPay delivers the same seamless experience with MPay Tap! - ready for instant use once enabled, with just one tap to pay. At checkout, users no longer need to search for a QR code or interrupt ongoing activity on the phone, making the process even smoother than traditional scan-to-pay methods. The device must be unlocked before the payment can be processed to ensure security. To drive adoption, Macau Pass and Alipay are launching an introductory promotion running until the end of the year. Customers will enjoy an instant MOP3 off their first MPay Tap! transaction each day. Discounts will be available daily throughout the month, applicable to high-frequency spending scenarios such as shopping and dining. Gavin Zhao, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Macau Pass said: "The Macao SAR government's commitment to innovation and smart-city development has provided fertile ground for technologies like MPay Tap!. As a leading local digital services provider, Macau Pass is dedicated to enhancing user experience through technological and service innovation. This launch is the result of close collaboration with Alipay and ecosystem partners, and we aim to extend the service in Macao, further integrate terminals, benefits, and membership systems to support merchants in their digital transformation, and inject fresh momentum into Macao's smart living vision and community economy." Driving Merchant Digital Transformation Amid Strong Market Response Macau Pass, in partnership with Alipay, first introduced Alipay Tap! in January 2025 at The Venetian Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Londoner Macao, owned by Sands China. Since then, the service has expanded to more than 1,000 merchants city-wide, covering restaurants, supermarkets, department stores and popular tourist areas including the Ruins of Saint Paul's, Rua do Cunha and Portas do Cerco. For merchants, Alipay Tap! terminal devices can significantly boost operational efficiency. Merchants no longer need to use a QR code scanner, streamlining the checkout process. A single payment terminal supports Alipay Tap! alongside conventional QR scan payments, catering to both residents and visitors. The terminals also support over 10 international digital wallets - including WeChat Pay, Hong Kong Octopus, Italy's Tinaba, Singapore's Changi Pay and South Korea's NAVER Pay - aligning with Macao's role as a global tourism hub. Merchants can also redeem mCoin and mPass coupons directly on the same device, creating an integrated "pay-and-redeem" solution to enhance efficiency. In partnership with Alipay, Macau Pass is extending targeted subsidies and incentive programs to help small and medium-sized enterprises boost sales and adopt digital tools. Merchant feedback highlights faster checkout speeds and shorter queues during peak hours, enhancing the overall customer experience. Deepening the integration of "Tap and Beyond" scenarios to create a new vision for smart living Beyond enhancing payments, MPay Tap! is positioned as a gateway to digital merchant operations. Future iterations aim to integrate services such as food ordering, membership management and rewards programs, creating a comprehensive ecosystem for everyday living. Jiajia Li, Vice President, Co-President of Payment Business Group at Ant Group stated: "Alipay Tap! brings together new experiences, innovative business and advanced technology in one service. Working with Macau Pass, we're excited to bring these benefits to residents and merchants in Macao. As the service expands into more scenarios, it will strengthen digital connectivity across the Greater Bay Area, becoming a vital link in the region's integrated development." 03/12/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News .

