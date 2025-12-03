Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 03.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Darum setzen kluge Investoren auf die Rohstoffe Lithium, Antimon und Gold
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 885647 | ISIN: KR7005380001 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
03.12.2025 02:06 Uhr
139 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hyundai Motor Group Unveils Production-Ready Autonomous Mobility Robot Platform 'MobED' at iREX 2025

  • MobED, Hyundai Motor Group Robotics LAB's first mass-produced mobility robot platform, is designed for diverse industrial and everyday applications
  • MobED debuts an innovative approach to robotics functionality, defined by Adaptive Mobility (H/W), Intuitive Autonomy (S/W) and Infinite Journey (applications)
  • MobED features AI-based autonomous navigation, LiDAR-camera fusion sensors, and an eccentric posture control mechanism for stable and adaptive movement
  • Design blends precision and elegance, with integrated sensors and Drive-and-Lift (DnL) modules ensuring exceptional balance and optimized functionality
  • MobED Pro and MobED Basic models scheduled for sales in the first half of 2026; both units demonstrated at the Group's iREX booth
  • Technical seminar and MobED capability showcase at the Group's iREX 2025 booth (West Hall 3-4, W3-44) from December 3 to 6

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) today unveiled MobED (Mobile Eccentric Droid), its first mass-produced mobility robot platform developed by Hyundai Motor Group's Robotics LAB, at the International Robot Exhibition 2025 (iREX 2025) in Tokyo, Japan.

Hyundai Motor Group Unveils Production-Ready Autonomous Mobility Robot Platform 'MobED' at iREX 2025

First shown as a concept robot at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022, MobED has been refined into a production-ready, fully autonomous mobility robot platform using artificial intelligence (AI). The new model takes center stage at the Group's iREX 2025 booth (West Hall 3-4, W3-44), running from December 3 to 6. Promotional videos showcasing MobED are also accessible via the Group's official YouTube channel. Watch the video here.

"Beyond a simple mobility platform, MobED offers a next-generation solution adaptable to diverse industries and everyday life. MobED will set new standards in the global robotics market and accelerate a future where humans and robots coexist." - Dong Jin Hyun, Vice President and Head of Hyundai Motor Group Robotics LAB.

What are MobED's Key Product Features?

MobED introduces a groundbreaking approach to robotics functionality, defined by three pillars: Adaptive Mobility (hardware), Intuitive Autonomy (software) and Infinite Journey (applications).

More information about Hyundai Motor Group can be found at: http://www.hyundaimotorgroup.com or Newsroom: Media Hub by Hyundai, Kia Global Media Center (kianewscenter.com), Genesis Newsroom

Hyundai Motor Group logo (PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Motor Group)

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2836362/Image_1__HMG_Unveils_Production_Ready_Autonomous_Mobility_Robot_Platform__MobED.jpg
PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2836363/Press_release__Hyundai_Motor_Group_Unveils_Production_Ready_Autonomous_Mobility_Robot_Platform__MobE.pdf
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2648827/5651202/Hyundai_Motor_Group_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hyundai-motor-group-unveils-production-ready-autonomous-mobility-robot-platform-mobed-at-irex-2025-302630269.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.