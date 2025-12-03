Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2025) - Parvis Invest Inc. (TSXV: PVIS) ("Parvis" or "the Company"), a technology-driven real estate company dedicated to broadening access to institutional-quality investment opportunities, in compliance with securities laws, today announced its financial results representing the six months ended September 30, 2025. All financial information is reported in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated and is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Q2 2026 Summary:

Consolidated revenue in Q2 FY2026 was $715,943, representing an increase of 45% compared to the first quarter ended June 30, 2025 (Q1 FY2026) at $493,838.

Parvis reported a net profit of $129,520 during the second quarter of FY2026, representing year-over-year revenue growth of 135%, compared to a net loss of $367,346 for the same quarter in the prior fiscal year.

David Michaud, Founder, CEO & Director of Parvis commented, "Q2 fiscal 2026 reinforced the strong momentum from earlier this year, with revenue for the six months ended September 30, 2025 reaching $1,209,781 - a 205% increase compared to $396,189 for the same period in 2024. This growth was driven by three key areas: increased capital raising activity reflecting broader platform adoption, and accelerating lead generation and marketing revenue.

"We've delivered exceptional growth while diversifying our capabilities - expanding from our core technology and distribution platform into marketing and advisory services, and building out our licensed advisor network nationally. These initiatives are driving meaningful increases in both investor engagement and issuer participation. As we look ahead, our focus remains on efficient scaling, adapting to market conditions, and cementing Parvis' position as Canada's leading digital private investment platform."

About Parvis

Parvis is a technology-driven investment platform dedicated to democratizing access to institutional-quality opportunities. Utilizing AI and blockchain technology, Parvis streamlines the investment process, making it more accessible and efficient. Headquartered in Vancouver, Parvis operates with experts in Toronto, Vancouver, Kelowna, and Montreal. For more information, visit www.parvisinvest.com and SEDAR+.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information generally refers to information about an issuer's business, capital, or operations that is prospective in nature, and includes future-oriented financial information about the issuer's prospective financial performance or financial position. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding: execution and integration of the purchased entity; and the Company's business plans and role in the investment industry. To develop the forward-looking information in this news release, the Company made certain material assumptions, including but not limited to: prevailing market conditions; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and the ability of the Company to execute and achieve its business objectives. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this news release due to certain material risk factors. These risk factors include, but are not limited to: adverse market conditions; changes in general economic, business and political conditions; changes in applicable laws and regulations; compliance with extensive government regulation; reliance on key and qualified personnel; risks associated with the real estate, investment, and technology industries in general. The foregoing list of material risk factors and assumptions is not exhaustive. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information in this news release, unless it is required to do so under Canadian securities legislation.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

