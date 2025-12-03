TOKYO, Dec 3, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Anime Tokyo Station is an anime exhibition site focused on Japanese anime content, which has developed a devout fan base around the world. From November 15, 2025 to February 15, 2026, it will be holding the "Digimon Adventure 02" & "Magical DoReMi #" ANIME 25TH ANNIVERSARY JOINT EXHIBITION. A sneak preview was held for the press on November 14, the day before the exhibition opened.Visitors to the anniversary joint exhibition can enjoy a variety of unique displays at Anime Tokyo Station, including rare character design materials, interactive digital content, and photo spots.Please visit Anime Tokyo Station and experience the full appeal of Digimon Adventure 02 and Magical DoReMi #."Digimon Adventure 02" ＆ "Magical DoReMi #" ANIME 25TH ANNIVERSARY JOINT EXHIBITIONWhat is "Digimon Adventure 02"?Digimon Adventure 02 is the second series in the franchise, serving as a sequel to Digimon Adventure, which depicted the growth and adventures of children and their Digimon partners in the Digital World.Set three years after Taichi and friends' adventure, a new enemy appears in the now-peaceful Digital World. A new-generation Digimon, V-MON, and his partner Daisuke Motomiya, along with returning heroes Hikari Yagami and Takeru Takaishi and new allies Iori Hida and Miyako Inoue, face the crisis threatening the Digital World. The series features a diverse array of evolution methods, including Armor Evolution and Jogress Evolution, in addition to standard evolution, adding to its appeal.DIGIMONWEB https://digimon.net/Digimon Web Official X @digimonweb_netDigimon Anime Series [Official] X @Digimon_AnimeAnime DIGIMON BEATBREAK Official X @digimon_tvWhat is the "Magical DoReMi" Series?The Magical DoReMi series were broadcast on Japanese television for four years, starting in 1999, celebrating the 25th anniversary of its broadcast in 2024.The story follows three girls, Doremi, Hazuki, and Aiko, who accidentally end up becoming witch apprentices. Set between their school and a shop called "MAHO-DO," the series depicts their magical, miraculous daily training to become full-fledged witches. Throughout the series, charming characters such as Onpu, Momoko, and Hana join the cast. For the 20th anniversary, the commemorative film "Looking for Magical Doremi" was released in theaters nationwide in November 2020.Magical DoReMi Official Website: https://www.doremi-anniv.com/Magical DoReMi Official X: @Doremi_staffMagical DoReMi Official Instagram: @doremi_20th_annivMagical DoReMi Official TikTok: @doremi_anniv*When featuring this article, please include the following copyright notices: (c) Akiyoshi Hongo, Toei Animation (c) Toei AnimationVenue OverviewName: Anime Tokyo Station (also known as "Anime Tokyo")Location: Floors B1 to 2F of Tokyu East 5 (2-25-5 Minami-Ikebukuro, Toshima-ku, Tokyo)*4 minutes on foot from Ikebukuro StationHours: 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. (last admission: 6:45 p.m.)Closed: Mondays*If Monday falls on a holiday, the venue will be open on Monday and closed on the following dayNew Year's holiday periodMay be closed on other daysPlease check the venue website before coming.Admission fee: FreeWebsite: https://animetokyo.jp/en/SNS:X https://x.com/animetokyo_info (@animetokyo_info)Instagram https://www.instagram.com/animetokyostation/ (@animetokyostation)YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSJOjGJE5Yiqw3PZ97AVdJwInquiries regarding this press releasePublic Relations Office of "Anime Tokyo Station" (Kyodo PR)Contact person: Miri YasudaE-mail: animetokyo-pr@kyodo-pr.co.jpPress release: https://www.acnnewswire.com/docs/files/20251203.pdfSource: Anime Tokyo StationCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.