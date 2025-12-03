- "Digimon Adventure 02" ＆ "Magical DoReMi #" ANIME 25TH ANNIVERSARY JOINT EXHIBITION to be Held
- Dates: November 15, 2025 to February 15, 2026
TOKYO, Dec 3, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Anime Tokyo Station is an anime exhibition site focused on Japanese anime content, which has developed a devout fan base around the world. From November 15, 2025 to February 15, 2026, it will be holding the "Digimon Adventure 02" & "Magical DoReMi #" ANIME 25TH ANNIVERSARY JOINT EXHIBITION. A sneak preview was held for the press on November 14, the day before the exhibition opened.
Visitors to the anniversary joint exhibition can enjoy a variety of unique displays at Anime Tokyo Station, including rare character design materials, interactive digital content, and photo spots.
Please visit Anime Tokyo Station and experience the full appeal of Digimon Adventure 02 and Magical DoReMi #.
"Digimon Adventure 02" ＆ "Magical DoReMi #" ANIME 25TH ANNIVERSARY JOINT EXHIBITION
What is "Digimon Adventure 02"?
Digimon Adventure 02 is the second series in the franchise, serving as a sequel to Digimon Adventure, which depicted the growth and adventures of children and their Digimon partners in the Digital World.
Set three years after Taichi and friends' adventure, a new enemy appears in the now-peaceful Digital World. A new-generation Digimon, V-MON, and his partner Daisuke Motomiya, along with returning heroes Hikari Yagami and Takeru Takaishi and new allies Iori Hida and Miyako Inoue, face the crisis threatening the Digital World. The series features a diverse array of evolution methods, including Armor Evolution and Jogress Evolution, in addition to standard evolution, adding to its appeal.
What is the "Magical DoReMi" Series?
The Magical DoReMi series were broadcast on Japanese television for four years, starting in 1999, celebrating the 25th anniversary of its broadcast in 2024.
The story follows three girls, Doremi, Hazuki, and Aiko, who accidentally end up becoming witch apprentices. Set between their school and a shop called "MAHO-DO," the series depicts their magical, miraculous daily training to become full-fledged witches. Throughout the series, charming characters such as Onpu, Momoko, and Hana join the cast. For the 20th anniversary, the commemorative film "Looking for Magical Doremi" was released in theaters nationwide in November 2020.
Venue Overview
Name: Anime Tokyo Station (also known as "Anime Tokyo")
Location: Floors B1 to 2F of Tokyu East 5 (2-25-5 Minami-Ikebukuro, Toshima-ku, Tokyo)
*4 minutes on foot from Ikebukuro Station
Hours: 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. (last admission: 6:45 p.m.)
Closed: Mondays
*If Monday falls on a holiday, the venue will be open on Monday and closed on the following day
New Year's holiday period
May be closed on other days
Please check the venue website before coming.
Admission fee: Free
Website: https://animetokyo.jp/en/
SNS:
X https://x.com/animetokyo_info (@animetokyo_info)
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/animetokyostation/ (@animetokyostation)
YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSJOjGJE5Yiqw3PZ97AVdJw
