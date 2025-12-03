BCI Bonneté Appointed as the Exclusive U.S. Partner for MDCV Provence

BCI Bonneté, One of America's Fastest-Growing Boutique Importers and Brand Builders of Terroir-Driven Wines and Spirits, Announced Today That It Has Been Appointed as the Exclusive U.S. Partner for MDCV Provence

HOUSTON, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / December 2, 2025 / BCI Bonneté, one of America's fastest-growing boutique importers and brand builders of terroir-driven wines and spirits, announced today that it has been appointed as the exclusive U.S. partner for MDCV Provence, the acclaimed French wine group behind four of Provence's signature estates: Château de Berne, Ultimate Provence (UP), Château des Bertrands and Château Saint-Roux.

Under this new partnership, BCI will lead all nationwide development efforts for MDCV's portfolio in the United States, including the flagship lifestyle label Ultimate Provence, the iconic estate-driven wines of Château de Berne, and the group's accessible Provence rosés Inspiration and Romance.

With more than 1,700 acres of organically farmed vineyards across Provence, MDCV is one of Europe's largest and most advanced producers of premium rosé. The group sells over half-a-million cases globally each year, including more than 35,000 cases already in the U.S. market. MDCV's winemaking approach blends traditional craftsmanship with modern precision: More than five million "connected vines" are monitored around the clock; rosé wines are fermented in state-of-the-art stainless-steel tanks with cold-temperature management and low-oxygen systems with select blends are aged in oak for added complexity. All vineyards are fully organic and "Bee Friendly" certified, farmed without chemicals and nourished only with organic fertilizers, reflecting the group's commitment to environmental stewardship and the Provençal art de vivre.

"We are excited to partner with BCI in the U.S. market for our collection of brands from Provence," said Maxime Mathon, Chief Marketing & Sales Officer of MDCV Provence. "We see tremendous potential for our wines in the United States, and we know that BCI's expertise, culture and disciplined brand-building model will allow us to unlock this next chapter of growth."

"We are thrilled to welcome MDCV and its remarkable collection of Provence wines into the BCI family," said Jean-François Bonneté, founder and President of BCI. "MDCV has created the most compelling rosé proposition in today's market from the bold lifestyle positioning of Ultimate Provence to the estate-rooted authenticity of Château de Berne. We look forward to building on the base already established in the U.S. and accelerating growth through ambitious, long-term, brand-specific execution strategies."

As Provence rosé continues to dominate the premium rosé category in the American market and benefit from sustained demand for authenticity and elevated experiences, the timing of the partnership aligns with a strong cultural appetite for the region.

