Mittwoch, 03.12.2025
Robex Resources Inc.: Receipt of Superior Proposal from Predictive Discovery Limited

QUEBEC CITY, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robex Resources Inc. ("Robex") advises that it has received formal notice from Predictive Discovery Limited ("PDI") that the PDI Board has determined an unsolicited proposal from Perseus Mining Limited constitutes a Superior Proposal under the terms of the Arrangement Agreement between Robex and PDI dated 5 October 2025.

In accordance with the Arrangement Agreement, Robex has a five business day matching period during which it may elect to offer a matching or superior proposal. This period commenced today and will expire at 11:59 p.m. EST on 10 December 2025 (12:59 p.m. AWST on 11 December 2025).

The Robex Board of Directors is currently evaluating its options in response to this development.

Robex remains committed to acting in the best interests of its shareholders and the company and will provide further updates as appropriate. Shareholders are not required to take any action at this time.

This announcement was approved by the Managing Director.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Robex Resources Inc.
Matthew Wilcox, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer
Alain William, Chief Financial Officer
Email: investor@robexgold.com
www.robexgold.com

Investors and Media:
Nathan Ryan
NWR Communications
+61 420 582 887
nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au


