JBL BandBox: A Brand New, AI-Powered Amp and Speaker

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / December 2, 2025 / JBL is redefining how musicians create music with the launch of JBL BandBox, an AI powered smart practice amp and portable speaker range designed for beginner and experienced musicians alike. The all new JBL BandBox Solo and JBL BandBox Trio, feature AI-powered real time vocal and instrument separation, rich signature JBL sound and built-in effects and practice tools. Blending the freedom of portable audio with powerful, musician-focused tools, BandBox empowers you to practice, jam and create anytime you want.

AI-powered vocal & instrument separation

At the heart of JBL BandBox is Stem AI, an intelligent vocal and instrument separation technology that lets you isolate or remove vocals, guitar, or drums from any track in real time on the device. Whether you're learning a solo, rehearsing with friends or improvising over your favourite -- song, JBL BandBox makes it easy to turn any track into a custom backing mix tailored to your instrument. This real-time AI-powered stem separation gives musicians incredible control over their practice environment. Rather than just playing along with a song, you can make your performance part of the mix, backed by your favourite track.

Portable bold JBL sound

With powerful, wide-ranging JBL sound that is tuned for instruments, vocals and music playback to completely immerse players and audiences during both practices and performances. The JBL BandBox range delivers exceptional, well-rounded audio with crisp highs, a captivating midrange and booming lows to enrich your sessions whether at home or on-the-go.

Designed for musicians: BandBox Solo

JBL BandBox Solo

JBL BandBox Solo is engineered for individual players who want to both simplify and level-up their practice setup without sacrificing sound quality or creative control. Despite its compact size, Solo is a fully featured musical tool that lets you plug in, play, and create with ease.

Solo includes one guitar/microphone input, making it ideal for guitarists, singer-songwriters, home players, or anyone looking to practice with minimal gear. Stream your favourite songs and instantly engage Stem AI to remove or reduce specific elements from the track. Remove the guitar part and take it on yourself with the backing of the original song.

Enjoy more features through the JBL ONE app; select from vintage and modern amp models to match your mood, plus enjoy classic effects like phaser, chorus and reverb, without the need for external pedals. Easily choose from one of the presets or create your own for a totally individual sound. A built-in looper provides rhythmic layering and solo creativity, while a pitch shifter and tuner ensure you're always in key and on pitch. The intuitive app interface makes all of this accessible without requiring advanced technical skills. Whether you're practicing in your bedroom, writing songs in the park, or rehearsing in your garage, JBL BandBox Solo is a powerful, portable companion that's always ready to play.

For groups and gigging: JBLBandBox Trio

JBL BandBox Trio

While JBL BandBox Solo is tailored for individual use, JBL BandBox Trio builds on the same foundation with features designed for group setups. JBL BandBox Trio includes four instrument inputs, making it ideal for small bands, jam sessions, or duos who want to perform together without the need for a full setup. You can balance levels, shape tone, and apply effects directly from the speaker thanks to the built-in four-channel mixer, providing flexibility and immediacy.

Extend your sessions by simply swapping power packs, as JBL BandBox Trio also includes a replaceable battery, perfect for long jamming sessions or rehearsals. It also features enhanced physical controls on the unit itself, giving users more tactile command over their sound without relying solely on the app.

"The JBL BandBox was engineered with one goal: to meet the exact needs of musicians and blending it with cutting-edge technology. And here it is! The JBL BandBox is the first-ever speaker to feature the revolutionary on-device Stem AI algorithm - it's right there, inside the speaker! This groundbreaking tech can instantly isolate and remove vocals or instruments from any song, all without needing the internet or the cloud. This is a massive leap forward. It makes practicing, making progress, and jamming with friends or solo easier than you ever thought possible," said Grace Koh, General Manager and Vice President, Consumer Audio, Harman Asia Pacific.

Both the JBL BandBox Solo RM 1,499 and JBL BandBoxTrio RM 3,299 will be officially available from mid-December onwards at all authorised dealers, on the official website, Lazada and Shopee.

JBL BandBox Solo Features:

Stem AI real-time vocal and instrument separation from any music source*

Powerful JBL Sound with 18W RMS output and full-range acoustic design

Guitar pedal effects and amp models

Built-in practice tools: Tuner, metronome, looper** and drum machine**

Connect wired headphones and keep practicing without making a sound

Full control of built-in practice tools, real-time AI stem separation and sound via the JBL One App

Connect to your laptop with USB-C output to capture your sound straight to your Digital Audio Workstation

The large, integrated LED pixel screen lights up when you need it, so dialling in tools, amp models, and effects is a breeze

Use it as a wireless speaker to enjoy music from any Bluetooth source

JBL BandBox Trio Features:

Stem AI real-time vocal and instrument separation from any music source*

Powerful 135W JBL Sound with 1x 6.5" woofer and 2x 2.5" tweeters

Guitar pedal effects and amp models

Microphone effects, the built-in reverb and delay give your vocals that polished, pro sound, no extra gear needed

Built-in 4-channel mixer

Built-in practice tools: Tuner, looper, drum machine and metronome

Up to 10 hours playtime with replaceable battery JBL Battery 400

Intuitive user interface and display screen for quick access to controls

Full control of built-in practice tools, real-time AIstem separation and sound via the device and the JBL One App

Connect to your laptop with USB-C output to capture your sound straight to your Digital Audio Workstation

The large, integrated LCD colour screen lights up when you need it, so dialling in tools, amp models, and effects is a breeze

Also use it as a monitor speaker to connect with other PA speakers for a bigger sound

*For non-commercial use only

**Available from December'25

###

ABOUT JBL

For over 75 years, JBL has shaped life's most memorable moments at the intersection of music, lifestyle, gaming and sports. JBL elevates listening experiences with superior audio quality and product designs that encourage individuality and self-expression. With unmatched professional credentials and industry-leading innovation, JBL is a trailblazer in the audio industry because of passionate and talented engineers and designers around the globe. JBL Pro Sound is the foremost technology pushing culture forward through major pop culture events and partnerships with the world's top talent across music, sports and esports.

ABOUT HARMAN

HARMAN (harman.com) designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG, Harman Kardon, Infinity, JBL, Lexicon, Mark Levinson and Revel, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 50 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In March 2017, HARMAN became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics.

