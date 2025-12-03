Sunpower Smart Energy Co., LTD: Taiwan's SPE (Sunpower Smart Energy) Wins National Excellence Award for Integrated Canal Solar Project

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Dec. 03, 2025has been recognized with the 12th "Excellent Solar System Award" for its Xuejia Multi-Use Canal Photovoltaic Project in Tainan. Selected by the Energy Administration, Ministry of Economic Affairs and reviewed by a panel of academic experts, SPE was one of only four companies nationwide to receive the award.





The awarded project integrates canal water management with high-efficiency solar generation, using anti-corrosion structures and real-time monitoring systems designed for Taiwan's coastal climate. Over a 20-year lifecycle, the system is projected to reduce 6,902 metric tons of carbon emissions and deliver stable, renewable power to support local industries.

SPE has accumulated over 1GW of development experience across Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, and the Philippines, covering solar PV, energy storage systems, biomass energy, and green power trading. Notable international projects include utility-scale ground-mounted systems, agrivoltaic installations, and distributed generation PV for industrial clients. SPE's ability to work with local governments, utilities, and multinational partners highlights its strong execution capability and regional project management strength.

As the first energy service provider in Taiwan to achieve ISO 14064-1 greenhouse gas inventory certificationfor two consecutive years, along with carbon-neutral certification, SPE continues to reinforce its ESG and compliance framework. The company adheres to international engineering and safety standards and maintains long-term collaborations with financial institutions to ensure stable project development and investment confidence.

Looking ahead, SPE will continue expanding its integrated low-carbon solutions-combining solar, storage, digital energy management, and green power services-while accelerating its international market presence. The company aims to align with global sustainability trends, enhance operational resilience, and deliver stable long-term returns for its partners and shareholders.

For more information, please contact:

SUNPOWER SMART ENERGY CO.,LTD

// Leading Low-Carbon Solutions for the World's Factory //

|Facebook:SunPower Smart Energy

|Instagram:spe_tech

|Line@:@497rtazj

|Email:sales@spetec.com.tw

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b78c18bb-fd3d-4ea9-a5bf-2c3ea867b7d9