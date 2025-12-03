Holcim Group Services Ltd
Holcim has been named a Global Top Employer for 2025 by the Top Employers Institute, one of only 18 companies worldwide to receive the prestigious certification recognizing organizations that meet the highest standards across their people practices. Career Catalyst, Holcim's global digital mentorship platform, was among the company's initiatives certified by the Top Employer Institute and is now featured in the Institute's Best Practice Library.
The Top Employer certification was awarded to 27 of Holcim's markets across all of its regions, from Asia, Middle East & Africa to Latin America and Europe. Across all first-time participating countries, high scores were achieved in people practices, reflecting the culture of performance and value creation driving Holcim's NextGen Growth 2030 strategy."
Miljan Gutovic, CEO: "This achievement is truly a testament to the excellent collaboration and dedication across our teams at Holcim, and we are incredibly proud of this recognition. I thank and congratulate all our 45 000 employees for demonstrating the strength of our Holcim Spirit."
Carmen Diaz, Chief People & Sustainability Officer: "We are delighted to receive this recognition, which reflects Holcim's focus on being the best workplace. A workplace where talent is nurtured, diversity is celebrated, people are engaged, and health and safety is our top priority."
The Top Employer benchmark evaluates companies against global standards in career development, learning, well-being, and compensation practices. Companies that receive the Global Top Employer designation must be certified as a Regional Top Employer in a minimum number of countries and regions, including the country of their global headquarters.

