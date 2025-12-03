New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2025) - From November 24 to 28, the Vlog China Feel Meteorology event was successfully held in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA). This event was jointly organized by the CMA Communication and Outreach Centre (China Meteorological News Press), CICG Center for International Cultural Communication, and the Guangdong Meteorological Bureau. Focusing on the region's innovative practices and achievements in meteorological services, the event highlighted exemplary cases of how meteorology empowers regional development. Through an international perspective and multi-platform storytelling, it showcased the progress of meteorological development in the GBA. International influencers from Spain, Latvia, Russia and other countries participated in the event.





Guangdong Meteorology

On November 24, the event was officially launched in Shenzhen, Guangdong. As one of China's most open and economically dynamic regions, the GBA has made remarkable strides in meteorological modernization and in leveraging meteorological services to support high-quality socioeconomic development. From November 25 to 28, the reporting group visited Shenzhen, Zhongshan, Guangzhou and other cities, where participants experienced astronomy-meteorology services at the Shenzhen National Climate Observatory, learned about Meteorology application scenarios empowering interconnected networks, energy, and other industries, and inspected the achievements of the World Meteorological Center (Beijing) GBA branch in boosting the low-altitude economy and other fields.

International influencers experience astronomical and meteorological services at the Shenzhen National Climate Observatory

International influencers observe typical application scenarios of Meteorology in connected vehicles, low-altitude economy and energy industries at the Shenzhen Intelligent Connected Traffic Test Demonstration Zone (Bay Area Intelligent Connected Test Field)

International influencers engage in immersive experiences of simulated weather phenomena and interactive activities with meteorological observation, astronomical and other equipment at Zhongshan Meteorological Park

International influencers watch a live-action introduction to low-altitude economy meteorological services at the World Meteorological Center (Beijing) GBA branch, and experience drones at the GBA Low-Altitude Flight NCMM Integrated Support Demonstration Base

International influencers experience smart meteorological services for megacities and meteorological support for the 15th National Games at the Guangzhou Meteorological Bureau

Leveraging the participation and outreach of international influencers, the event helped break cultural barriers, introduced meteorological science to domestic and international audiences in an engaging form, popularize knowledge on disaster prevention and mitigation, and enhance the public's capacity to respond to meteorological hazards. It further advanced the global communication of China's meteorological achievements and contributed wisdom and strength to building a world where humanity and nature coexist in harmony.

