Anglian Water Services Financing Plc - Half-year Financial Report
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 03
Anglian Water Services Financing Plc
Half-yearly results for the six months ended 30 September 2025
Date of disclosure: 3 December 2025
Anglian Water Services Limited, the parent company of Anglian Water Services Financing Plc, today announces its half-yearly results for the six months ended 30 September 2025. To view those results, please click on the attachment below.
Anglian Water Services Financing Plc is also announcing its half-yearly results for the six months ended 30 September 2025 today. To view those results, please click on the attachment below.
The above half-yearly results can also be accessed online at:
www.anglianwater.co.uk
Copies of the above half-yearly results have been submitted to the FCA's National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
For further information, please contact:
Jenny Burke
Tel: 07855 188975
Anglian Water Services Financing Plc
Lancaster House
Lancaster Way
Ermine Business Park
Huntingdon
Cambs PE29 6XU
Anglian Water Services Financing Plc LEI: 213800DL377MH46PDY63
Anglian Water Services Limited HY Accounts 2025
Anglian Water Services Financing plc HY Accounts 2025