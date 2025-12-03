Anzeige
03.12.2025
Anglian Water Services Financing Plc - Half-year Financial Report

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 03

Anglian Water Services Financing Plc

Half-yearly results for the six months ended 30 September 2025

Date of disclosure: 3 December 2025

Anglian Water Services Limited, the parent company of Anglian Water Services Financing Plc, today announces its half-yearly results for the six months ended 30 September 2025. To view those results, please click on the attachment below.

Anglian Water Services Financing Plc is also announcing its half-yearly results for the six months ended 30 September 2025 today. To view those results, please click on the attachment below.

The above half-yearly results can also be accessed online at:

www.anglianwater.co.uk

Copies of the above half-yearly results have been submitted to the FCA's National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

For further information, please contact:

Jenny Burke

Tel: 07855 188975

Anglian Water Services Financing Plc

Lancaster House

Lancaster Way

Ermine Business Park

Huntingdon

Cambs PE29 6XU

Anglian Water Services Financing Plc LEI: 213800DL377MH46PDY63



Anglian Water Services Limited HY Accounts 2025
Anglian Water Services Financing plc HY Accounts 2025
