Mittwoch, 03.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Investitions-Update: Giant Mining Corp. setzt Segel für die Zukunft!
03.12.2025 08:06 Uhr
XCMG Machinery: XCMG Delivers Hybrid Mobile Crane XCA60-EV to Mammoet: A Milestone for Sustainable Lifting in Europe

KREFELD, Germany, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG Machinery (SHE: 000425), the world's leading construction equipment manufacturer, officially handed over its cutting-edge hybrid mobile crane, the XCA60-EV, to Mammoet, the world's largest engineered heavy lifting and transport company. The delivery marks a strong partnership between two industry leaders and reflects their shared commitment to accelerating sustainable innovation in Europe's lifting sector.

XCMG Delivers Hybrid Mobile Crane XCA60-EV to Mammoet

The XCA60-EV represents one of XCMG's key achievements in advancing toward a zero-emission future. Equipped with a dual-power system, the crane operates in fully electric mode for up to eight hours and offers an impressive 60-ton lifting capacity. Its advanced intelligent control system dynamically distributes torque based on real-time driving conditions, reducing fuel consumption by more than 40 percent compared with conventional models.

"This delivery marks more than just a product handover -- it's a step forward in redefining what's possible in sustainable lifting operations," said Zhen Li, chairman of XCMG Europe. "We're proud to support Mammoet's efforts to reduce environmental impact and look forward to seeing the XCA60-EV contribute to a cleaner, more efficient tomorrow."

As sustainability solidifies its position as a defining priority for the construction and heavy transport sectors, XCMG is spearheading innovation at the frontier of green technology. The company's sustained investment in research and development is paving the way for a new generation of high-efficiency, low-emission equipment, setting new benchmarks for the industry and accelerating the global transition to a more sustainable future.

Peter van Oostrom, director of global assets at Mammoet, said, "Mammoet is proud to be investing in the XCMG XCA60-EV crane, which is another important step in our ambition to deliver sustainable heavy lifting to the Dutch market, and beyond. We look forward to seeing it deliver real results for our clients, helping to reduce the carbon impact of projects, while increasing their safety."

Through collaborations with forward-thinking industry leaders like Mammoet, XCMG continues to demonstrate its capacity to deliver cutting-edge, market-ready solutions that meet the urgent demand for sustainable and efficient operations, solidifying its role as a key enabler of the industry's green transformation.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2837372/2025_11_05_170014_037.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xcmg-delivers-hybrid-mobile-crane-xca60-ev-to-mammoet-a-milestone-for-sustainable-lifting-in-europe-302631471.html

