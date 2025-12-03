The procurement exercise had initially attracted 1,387 project proposals with a combined capacity of 17,537 MW, according the Italian energy agency GSE.From pv magazine Italy Italian energy agency Gestore dei servizi energetici (GSE) has announced that the first solar energy auction under Italy's new incentive scheme for renewable energy, the "transitional" FER X program, has allocated 7.700 MW of PV capacity across 474 projects. The procurement exercise had initially attracted 1,387 project proposals with a combined capacity of 17,537 MW, according to GSE. For PV, the auction closed with an ...

