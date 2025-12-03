The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) says that battery storage capacity grew by 13,809 MW in the past 12 months and is projected to expand by another 22,053 MW as solar continues to dominate new utility-scale additions.From pv magazine USA EIA figures shows that battery energy storage and solar are dominating capacity additions, while fossil fuel capacity continues to net a decline. Another 22 GW of storage is projected for the coming year. US battery energy storage capacity has expanded by 13,809 MW over the past year, a 59.4% annual growth rate, according to EIA data. EIA data reviewed ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...